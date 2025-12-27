Military says objectives achieved; 72-hour ceasefire is “not the end”

The centre also explained why Thailand is not continuing fighting. It said clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have occurred twice: the first for five days from July 24–28, 2025, and the second from December 7, 2025 until now, nearly 20 days. Based on current operations, it said Thailand has achieved its military objectives by securing key terrain in sovereign areas that affect civilians. It warned that if Thailand continued fighting, its legitimacy internationally could begin to decline, and additional Thai casualties could occur.

On the possible release of 18 Cambodian soldiers, it said the matter would be considered after the ceasefire remains continuous and calm under the monitoring framework, as a goodwill gesture in line with humanitarian principles.

It said measures were clearer this time—linking the ceasefire start time to the signing, maintaining forces at current levels, monitoring for 72 hours, and direct hotline communication—aimed at avoiding a repeat of past failures and enabling faster verification and response.

For border residents, it said people would be supported to return home gradually and safely once the ceasefire is genuinely sustained and the situation calms, based on local assessments. It noted some areas still require careful assessment because forces remain facing each other, including Ban Nong Chan, Ban Nong Ya Kaew and Ban Khlong Phaeng.

The press centre also said both countries’ communications teams will work closely to prevent misinformation and provide accurate, polite, transparent information without provocation, emphasising that Thailand prioritises civilian safety and will proceed carefully under humanitarian principles and international norms.

It reiterated that the signing is not the end, but the start of proving sincerity through real action. It said Thailand wants peace that is real on the ground, not merely a political declaration, and will monitor developments closely to ensure violence genuinely decreases and conditions allow long-term solutions.

On assessing Cambodia’s sincerity, it said the evaluation will be based on actions, not words, focusing on three conditions: a formal ceasefire announcement, a ceasefire that is real and continuous on the ground, and sincere cooperation in agreed mechanisms—especially humanitarian measures. If these conditions are met, it said, it would be a positive signal for the peace process.

It added that the ceasefire must be based on military assessments of facts on the ground, not political pressure or external messaging. If violations occur after the signing, Thailand said it will act based on verifiable facts through bilateral channels and communication with the international community, while retaining the right to self-defence under international law to protect sovereignty and public safety.