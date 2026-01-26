Tensions rise at Trat border as Cambodian troops seen digging trenches on Thai soil

Thai soldiers guarding a border area in Trat’s Mueang district said Cambodian troops have been digging trenches inside Thai territory over the past few days and did not stop despite Thai attempts to persuade them to halt, heightening tensions in the area.
The soldiers, who asked not to be identified, told reporters on Sunday that Cambodian troops brought an excavator to the Chom Muay base area, opposite the Ban Chamrak observation post, and dug additional trenches.
They said the trenches extended beyond the mountain watershed, which should serve as a natural border marker, and therefore amounted to an encroachment on Thai soil.
The Thai soldiers said they approached Cambodian troops to discuss the issue and urged them to stop and withdraw from Thai territory, but to no avail.
During the exchange, Cambodian troops filmed Thai soldiers and posted the clips on social media.
In the footage, Cambodian soldiers can be heard radioing colleagues to stand by, while accusing the Thai soldiers of violating Cambodian territory by approaching them. A soldier filming the clip alleged that Thai soldiers had entered Cambodian territory far from the border fence. Another Cambodian soldier was heard saying they wanted peace but were now worried.
In addition, photographs taken near the Chay Chumnea Bridge show that Cambodian forces have filled in earth to create a road crossing the waterway. This has enabled the route to be used again as a supply line for troop movements, logistics and military equipment.
The bridge was destroyed by Thai troops during the second round of border clashes in December.
Thai security sources said Cambodian troops were expected to use the new road to bring the excavator onto Thai soil to dig more trenches.
So far, the Royal Thai Army has not issued an official statement on the alleged encroachment.