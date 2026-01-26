Tensions rise at Trat border as Cambodian troops seen digging trenches on Thai soil

Thai soldiers guarding a border area in Trat’s Mueang district said Cambodian troops have been digging trenches inside Thai territory over the past few days and did not stop despite Thai attempts to persuade them to halt, heightening tensions in the area.

The soldiers, who asked not to be identified, told reporters on Sunday that Cambodian troops brought an excavator to the Chom Muay base area, opposite the Ban Chamrak observation post, and dug additional trenches.

They said the trenches extended beyond the mountain watershed, which should serve as a natural border marker, and therefore amounted to an encroachment on Thai soil.