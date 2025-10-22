Nattapon thanks US ambassador for neutral stance on Thai–Cambodian border conflict

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich on Wednesday expressed his appreciation to the United States ambassador to Thailand for Washington’s neutral stance on the Thai–Cambodian border conflict and for supporting peace talks between the two neighbouring nations.
According to Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, Nattapon met with US Ambassador Robert F. Godec at the ministry when the ambassador paid a courtesy call to congratulate him on his appointment as defence minister.
Surasan quoted Nattapon as reaffirming that Thailand would continue to maintain its security partnership with the United States, noting the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Nattapon emphasised that Thailand is America’s oldest ally in the region and a major non-NATO ally, adding that Thailand remains committed to working closely with the US to promote stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific.
Surasan said Nattapon thanked the US government for maintaining neutrality in the ongoing Thai–Cambodian border tensions and for encouraging dialogue to achieve a peaceful resolution and ceasefire.
Nattapon assured the ambassador that Thailand has strictly complied with the ceasefire conditions agreed upon during the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting in September.
He outlined Thailand’s adherence to four conditions agreed during the talks:
Nattapon reiterated that Thailand would seek to resolve all conflicts through bilateral mechanisms, such as the GBC and other regional border committees.
He also pledged to continue close cooperation with the United States for mutual benefit and sustainable peace in the region.