Nattapon thanks US ambassador for neutral stance on Thai–Cambodian border conflict

Defence Minister Gen Nattapon Nakpanich on Wednesday expressed his appreciation to the United States ambassador to Thailand for Washington’s neutral stance on the Thai–Cambodian border conflict and for supporting peace talks between the two neighbouring nations.

According to Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, Nattapon met with US Ambassador Robert F. Godec at the ministry when the ambassador paid a courtesy call to congratulate him on his appointment as defence minister.

Thailand reaffirms partnership with the US

Surasan quoted Nattapon as reaffirming that Thailand would continue to maintain its security partnership with the United States, noting the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries.