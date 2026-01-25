People’s Party, Natthapong lead in Samut Prakan: poll

The People’s Party and its leader and prime ministerial candidate Natthapong Ruengpanyawut are the top choices among voters in Samut Prakan, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.
The poll was conducted from January 15-19 among 1,067 respondents aged 18 and over from various education, career and income backgrounds. It asked which parties people in Samut Prakan are likely to vote for in constituency and party-list races, as well as their preferred prime minister.
For constituency MPs, 42.46% said they would vote for the People’s Party, followed by Bhumjaithai (18.18%), Pheu Thai (14.62%), the Democrats (6.09%), the Economic Party (3.94%), United Thai Nation (1.59%) and Thai Sang Thai (1.31%). Some 7.69% were undecided, while 1.59% said they would not vote for any party.
In the party-list vote, the People’s Party again topped the poll at 41.71%, followed by Bhumjaithai (19.12%), Pheu Thai (13.96%), the Democrats (6%), the Economic Party (3.94%), Thai Sang Thai (1.50%) and United Thai Nation (1.41%). A total of 8.05% were undecided and 1.59% said they would not vote for any party.
Natthapong also led the prime ministerial preference, with 31.96% saying they would support him for the top job.
Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul came second with 20.15%, followed by Pheu Thai’s Yodchanan Wongsawat (9%), the Democrats’ Abhisit Vejjajiva (6.09%) and the Economic Party’s Gen Rangsee Kitiyanasap (4.69%).
Samut Prakan has been seen as part of the People’s Party’s central-region stronghold, after its predecessor, the Move Forward Party, swept all eight constituencies in the 2023 election. Among the province’s MPs is Phanida Mongkolsawat.
Former Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat is also set to campaign in the province on Sunday. He was banned from running for office for 10 years following the dissolution of the Move Forward Party last year and is now serving as a campaign assistant for the People’s Party. He has spent much of his time abroad since the ban.