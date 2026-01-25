People’s Party, Natthapong lead in Samut Prakan: poll

The People’s Party and its leader and prime ministerial candidate Natthapong Ruengpanyawut are the top choices among voters in Samut Prakan, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.

The poll was conducted from January 15-19 among 1,067 respondents aged 18 and over from various education, career and income backgrounds. It asked which parties people in Samut Prakan are likely to vote for in constituency and party-list races, as well as their preferred prime minister.

For constituency MPs, 42.46% said they would vote for the People’s Party, followed by Bhumjaithai (18.18%), Pheu Thai (14.62%), the Democrats (6.09%), the Economic Party (3.94%), United Thai Nation (1.59%) and Thai Sang Thai (1.31%). Some 7.69% were undecided, while 1.59% said they would not vote for any party.

In the party-list vote, the People’s Party again topped the poll at 41.71%, followed by Bhumjaithai (19.12%), Pheu Thai (13.96%), the Democrats (6%), the Economic Party (3.94%), Thai Sang Thai (1.50%) and United Thai Nation (1.41%). A total of 8.05% were undecided and 1.59% said they would not vote for any party.