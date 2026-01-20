EC teams up with Meta, Google, TikTok to police Election 2026

The Election Commission Office said it is moving to strengthen transparency for the election of MPs and a referendum scheduled for February 8, 2026. It said it has taken a proactive approach by partnering Meta Thailand (Facebook) to tighten controls on disinformation and unlawful online campaigning more effectively.

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee held a joint training session with Meta on January 19, 2026, to help political party leaders understand platform operations and guidelines for appropriate language and conduct when campaigning on Facebook.

Meta set out four key policy areas:

(1) establishing a special operations team drawing on human-rights and cyber expertise to respond to risks;

(2) strict handling of misinformation and harmful content, including violence, bullying and interference with voting;

(3) transparency for political advertising, including identity verification; and

(4) promoting civic participation by providing accurate democracy-related information and resources.

However, Sawaeng said further discussions would be needed on legal details, as some overseas platform rules may not align with Thai law in certain contexts.