Four parties battle over debt cures to win grassroots votes

The 2026 election battleground is heating up as the debt trap becomes a tough problem that is dragging down the country’s purchasing power, prompting political parties to roll out non-performing loan (NPL) remedies as a flagship policy to win support from vulnerable grassroots groups.

Krungthep Turakij compiled economic policy proposals from four major parties seeking to break down household debt, which stands as high as 86.8% of GDP, through different methods—ranging from clearing credit histories and debt moratoriums to restructuring.

Pheu Thai: a comprehensive debt-solution package

Pheu Thai is promoting the “Thai Rai Jon” policy, focusing on measures to break free from legacy debt so people can get back on their feet. Key measures include:

Clearing small NPLs: For unsecured NPLs overdue for more than one year with balances below 200,000 baht, debtors pay only 10% of the principal to close the debt immediately.

Clearing retirement-age debt: Debtors aged 60+ with NPLs at state financial institutions, with balances not exceeding 100,000 baht, would have their debts fully cleared by the state, with no payment required.

Debt moratorium for farmers and SMEs: A three-year suspension of principal and interest payments for farmers with debts not exceeding 500,000 baht, and a one-year debt moratorium for SMEs affected by Covid—covering more than 2.3 million accounts with total debt exceeding 200 billion baht.

Reward scheme for good debtors: “Pay well for 1 year, get 1 instalment free” for debts not exceeding 100,000 baht, aimed at promoting financial discipline.

Clearing informal debt: Targeting more than 1.4 million informal debtors, with state financial institutions providing low-interest loans of 50,000 baht per person.