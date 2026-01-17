Jatuporn seeks ‘new opportunity’ to reform bureaucracy, wipe out corruption and debt

At the Bangkok Youth Center (Thai-Japanese) on the evening of January 17, 2026, Nation Group hosted the “Nation Election 2026 DEBATE: The Crossroads”, bringing together representatives of political parties to present their visions ahead of the February 8 election.
Jatuporn Buruspat, leader of the New Opportunity Party and a prime ministerial candidate, used the stage to declare urgent priorities for his first year in office, calling for sweeping bureaucratic reform, corruption-free public procurement, a nationwide debt freeze, stronger disaster management, and an all-out war on drugs and scam gangs.
Jatuporn said the core objective of his first year would be to ensure the state budget reaches the public in full, pledging to reform the civil service system across the board. A particular focus, he said, would be the public procurement system, which must be transparent and entirely free of corruption.
He underlined his political stance with a blunt message: “If you say it, you must be able to do it. If you can’t do it, you shouldn’t say it.”
On the economy and agriculture, Jatuporn highlighted the “debt stop” policy, proposing a temporary debt suspension to help restore purchasing power at the grassroots level. For farmers, he outlined a proactive water-management plan to prepare for climate risks, using the April period before the rainy season to dig water ponds and prepare reservoirs—described as “water jars”—to address both flooding and drought in a sustainable way.
Jatuporn said improving quality of life and national security must go hand in hand. He highlighted environmental threats such as PM2.5 air pollution, saying Thais deserve to live in a clean, safe and orderly environment.
He also pledged decisive action against transnational crime, setting out clear goals:
“This is a new opportunity for Thailand within one year,” Jatuporn said in closing, expressing confidence that, if elected, he would be able to turn the country around swiftly and decisively, restoring genuine wellbeing for the Thai people.