Jatuporn seeks ‘new opportunity’ to reform bureaucracy, wipe out corruption and debt

At the Bangkok Youth Center (Thai-Japanese) on the evening of January 17, 2026, Nation Group hosted the “Nation Election 2026 DEBATE: The Crossroads”, bringing together representatives of political parties to present their visions ahead of the February 8 election.

Jatuporn Buruspat, leader of the New Opportunity Party and a prime ministerial candidate, used the stage to declare urgent priorities for his first year in office, calling for sweeping bureaucratic reform, corruption-free public procurement, a nationwide debt freeze, stronger disaster management, and an all-out war on drugs and scam gangs.

Jatuporn said the core objective of his first year would be to ensure the state budget reaches the public in full, pledging to reform the civil service system across the board. A particular focus, he said, would be the public procurement system, which must be transparent and entirely free of corruption.

He underlined his political stance with a blunt message: “If you say it, you must be able to do it. If you can’t do it, you shouldn’t say it.”