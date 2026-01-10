Ratings agencies watch Thai debt near 70% ceiling

Global credit rating agencies delivered mixed signals on Thailand in 2025, as the economy faced volatility from global headwinds and domestic political uncertainty — putting the next finance minister under pressure to prevent a sovereign downgrade as public debt moves closer to the 70% ceiling.

A Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) briefing said most agencies began the year with a stable view, with Japan-based R&I maintaining an A- rating and a stable outlook, and JCR keeping an A rating with a stable outlook.

The tone shifted after the United States announced “reciprocal” tariffs in April, adding uncertainty to global trade and growth. Around the same period, Moody’s kept Thailand’s rating at Baa1 but revised its outlook to negative, citing heightened external risks and volatility.

S&P Global Ratings maintained Thailand’s BBB+ rating with a stable outlook through the first half of the year, pointing to tourism and investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) as key drivers. In September, Fitch Ratings kept Thailand at BBB+ but also moved to a negative outlook, citing rising fiscal risks, political uncertainty and concerns that fiscal consolidation could be delayed. Fitch also flagged weaker-than-expected tourism recovery and high household debt, while projecting general government debt around 59.4% of GDP.

The PDMO said a key turning point came after the new government’s economic team, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, prioritised restoring fiscal credibility. On 13 November 2025, the State Fiscal and Financial Policy Committee approved a revised medium-term fiscal plan for fiscal years 2027–2030 (B.E. 2570–2573), designed to reassure markets and ratings agencies.