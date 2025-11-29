Political uncertainty affects investor confidence and credit ratings

Experts are closely watching potential political developments in Thailand, especially regarding the possible early dissolution of parliament by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, which could be announced on December 12, 2025. This, along with delays in the trade negotiations between Thailand and the United States, poses significant risks to the Thai economy.

According to analysts, if the worst-case scenario occurs, Thailand's GDP growth in 2026 could fall to as low as 0.5% to 1%, much lower than previously projected. Both the political uncertainty surrounding the dissolution of parliament and the lack of progress in trade negotiations are likely to dampen investor confidence, causing a slowdown in both domestic and foreign investments.

The economy has already been facing challenges in the final quarter of 2025, despite the government’s efforts to stimulate economic activity through the "Let's Go Halves Plus" initiative, which aims to reduce the cost of living for citizens. However, factors such as severe flooding in the southern provinces and the looming threat of an early election have added pressure on the economy.

The delay in U.S.-Thailand trade negotiations is also a major concern, especially after the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) suspended trade talks with Thailand indefinitely. The ongoing uncertainty in trade relations could further strain Thailand's export sector, particularly to the U.S., and delay the achievement of trade agreements.