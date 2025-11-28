Thailand's 2026 Economic Outlook: Marketing Association Forecasts 0.9% Growth



Key Skills for Future Marketers: Creativity and Analytical Thinking

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF) skillset framework, marketers in 2026 must focus on two crucial skills:

Creativity, Originality, and Initiative

Analytical Thinking & Innovation

Both skills received the highest ratings, seen as essential advantages, not just basic requirements, like technical skills which are now considered commonplace.



Three Opportunities, Three Challenges, and the "ABCD" Formula for 2026

Marketers identified three key opportunities for 2026:

AI

Sustainability

Agility

However, three major challenges for the upcoming year include:

Budget constraints

Global conflicts

Fragmentation in consumer behavior, demanding more precise marketing communication.

To navigate these challenges, the association summarized the “ABCD” approach:

A – Analytical Thinking: Use data and AI to minimize instinct-based decisions.

B – Balance: Manage budgets effectively to maintain profits.

C – Creativity: Innovate within limitations of the economy and budget.

D – Data with Purpose: Use data to create value for businesses, people, and the environment.



The Role of Marketing in the New World

Dr. Buranin Rattanasombat, President of the Marketing Association of Thailand, highlighted the role of marketing in the evolving world. Marketing must not only focus on sales and branding but should be a driving force for societal change, addressing economic, social, and environmental challenges. The new era of marketing requires adapting to "fragmented" markets but can still drive growth if marketers understand and leverage small, targeted opportunities effectively.

He also discussed the increasing importance of AI and smart bots in creating a smarter world, even as we face increasing global vulnerabilities, such as economic, social, and environmental crises.

Dr. Buranin emphasized the need for ethical marketing, stating that today’s society does not need "drama for the sake of attention" but rather “drama of quality” that creates lasting value.

He thanked the Ministry of Energy, speakers, experts, sponsors, and all marketers involved in making the event a success. The event also included a seminar titled "Marketing in Action" to explore new perspectives for attendees.