Thailand's Marketing Conference Unveils Ten Game-Changing Techniques for 2025

Thailand's premier marketing event, MARKETING CONFERENCE 2025 (MKTCON2025), concluded successfully after bringing together over 3,000 marketing professionals from across the country.
Organised by Content Shifu and CREATIVE TALK, the conference featured more than 50 speakers from global platforms and Thailand's leading marketing experts.
The event positioned itself as more than a trend update, serving as a platform to demonstrate how "future marketing" must genuinely integrate knowledge, technology, and marketing intelligence.
From various main stage sessions and in-depth workshops, organisers distilled ten essential marketing techniques that professionals must master in 2025:
Creator Selection Based on Insight, Not Numbers
Rather than focusing solely on follower counts or creator popularity, marketers should examine whether creators possess insights that align with brand target audiences, including follower behaviour, language, and product connectivity.
This approach delivers more cost-effective campaigns by reaching genuinely relevant consumers.
Shifting from "Hired Posts" to "Collaborative Storytelling"
Instead of having creators merely post sales content, brands should collaborate from the outset—designing storylines, producing joint content, or creating co-creation campaigns with customers. This technique builds more sustainable credibility and engagement.
Building Chat Commerce Funnels with Agentic AI
AI should function beyond automated responses, serving as comprehensive "sales assistants" throughout the entire customer journey—from attraction and engagement to conversion, retention, and retargeting campaigns. This transforms chat into a genuine revenue channel.
Investing in Retention Over Acquisition Alone
Research indicates 60-80% of revenue derives from existing customers. Effective marketing requires robust "customer return systems" including loyalty programmes, personalised communication, and AI-triggered promotions. This approach yields higher ROI than constantly pursuing new customers.
Implementing AI-Powered CRM Beyond Data Storage
Modern CRM systems must transcend mere databases, incorporating AI that automatically summarises insights, recommends campaigns, and triggers immediate actions. This reduces analysis time whilst enabling faster team implementation.
Humanised Personalisation
Automation systems shouldn't operate rigidly. Brands must inject human elements such as friendly tones, emotionally engaging storytelling, and empathetic messaging. This prevents brands from appearing "cold like bots."
Automating Basics Whilst Utilising Humans for Creativity
AI should handle speed and accuracy-dependent tasks like massive data analysis, workflow management, and automated campaign deployment, whilst teams focus on creativity, culture, and relationship building. This enables both speed and differentiation.
Establishing Continuous Test-Learn-Repeat Systems
Rather than committing entire budgets to single campaigns, marketers should conduct small tests, measure results quickly, and adjust immediately through agile marketing approaches including A/B testing, multiple creator group trials, and pilot campaigns before scaling. This minimises losses whilst maximising successful outcomes.
Engaging Customers as Marketing Partners
Customers should participate in product design, content creation, or activities through methods like voting on new products, sharing user-generated content, or participating in challenge campaigns. This creates genuine engagement and customer brand ownership.
Implementing Human-AI Collaboration Systems
Rather than viewing AI as human replacement, it should serve as a "partner." Humans excel in emotion, culture, and creativity, whilst AI excels in speed, accuracy, and scale. This approach enables exponential team growth.
These ten techniques emerged from conference sessions designed to provide immediately applicable strategies rather than theoretical discussions. The future of marketing depends not on budget size but on rapid implementation of knowledge, technology, and connection.
The conference's success demonstrates that marketing's future lies not with those possessing larger budgets, but with those who better understand insights, utilise AI intelligently, and create authentic consumer relationships.
MKTCON2025 transcended a typical conference, serving as a practical training ground for modern marketers who must simultaneously adapt and create new paradigms.
Conference attendees can access session recordings at https://creativetalkonline.com, whilst those interested can purchase re-run tickets for 990 baht at https://www.zipeventapp.com/e/MKTCON2025.