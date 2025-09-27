Thailand's Marketing Conference Unveils Ten Game-Changing Techniques for 2025

Thailand's premier marketing event, MARKETING CONFERENCE 2025 (MKTCON2025), concluded successfully after bringing together over 3,000 marketing professionals from across the country.

Organised by Content Shifu and CREATIVE TALK, the conference featured more than 50 speakers from global platforms and Thailand's leading marketing experts.

The event positioned itself as more than a trend update, serving as a platform to demonstrate how "future marketing" must genuinely integrate knowledge, technology, and marketing intelligence.

From various main stage sessions and in-depth workshops, organisers distilled ten essential marketing techniques that professionals must master in 2025:

Creator Selection Based on Insight, Not Numbers

Rather than focusing solely on follower counts or creator popularity, marketers should examine whether creators possess insights that align with brand target audiences, including follower behaviour, language, and product connectivity.

This approach delivers more cost-effective campaigns by reaching genuinely relevant consumers.

Shifting from "Hired Posts" to "Collaborative Storytelling"

Instead of having creators merely post sales content, brands should collaborate from the outset—designing storylines, producing joint content, or creating co-creation campaigns with customers. This technique builds more sustainable credibility and engagement.

Building Chat Commerce Funnels with Agentic AI

AI should function beyond automated responses, serving as comprehensive "sales assistants" throughout the entire customer journey—from attraction and engagement to conversion, retention, and retargeting campaigns. This transforms chat into a genuine revenue channel.

