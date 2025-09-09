Good Goods Opens a New Store at Central Park, under the Concept ‘Modern Craft’

Good Goods, a Thai lifestyle brand that collaborates with local communities to develop products inspired by local wisdom with a contemporary touch, continues its mission to preserve cultural heritage while supporting Thai communities and products to grow sustainably. Operated under the Central Tham initiative—Central Group’s sustainability program—Good Goods is expanding to its 8th branch with the concept “Modern Craft.” This new store is located on LG Floor, Central Park, within the Dusit Central Park project—Bangkok’s new landmark that seamlessly blends Thai identity with the lifestyle of today’s urban generation.
The new branch reflects a contemporary identity nurtured in an urban environment while staying true to sincerity, warmth, and community connection—the brand’s philosophy since its inception. The store is designed with an open layout and a kiosk zone that harmonizes with the shopping center, offering a welcoming and comfortable shopping experience. Warm, calming tones such as white, beige, and natural wood brown are used throughout, alongside community-sourced materials: bamboo crafts from the Association of Persons with All Types of Disabilities in Nan; indigo-dyed fabric from Ban Kutjik Community Textile Enterprise in Sakon Nakhon; hand embroidery by female inmates at Chiang Mai Women Correctional Institution; and upcycled fabric scraps integrated into the décor. These details are presented with modern design sensibility, attention to detail, and a commitment to sustainability.
A hallmark of Good Goods remains its store design philosophy of incorporating community-based materials as key elements. Every corner of the shop tells a story and showcases the craftsmanship of Thai artisans from various communities. Amidst the fast-paced lifestyle of large shopping complexes and the city, this branch serves as a space where people can pause and appreciate Thai charm and quality crafts—expressed in a modern, accessible, and heartfelt way.
Mr. Pichai Chirathivat, Executive Director of Central Group, said: “The opening of Good Goods’ 8th store at Central Park reflects our commitment to bringing Thai community products into the everyday lifestyle of urban dwellers through modern and accessible design, while staying true to their unique identity and local wisdom. We believe this store will serve as a space where people can truly meet, exchange, and experience stories from Thai communities.”
About Good Goods
Good Goods is operated by Central Tham Social Enterprise Co., Ltd., established in 2018 with a mission to preserve cultural heritage and empower Thai communities and products to grow sustainably and contemporarily. Guided by the social enterprise philosophy under the Central Tham initiative and the motto “Better Together,” the brand aims to reduce inequality, create opportunities, and develop community economies through career creation and stable income. It also emphasizes sharing knowledge, promoting production, marketing, and communication skills, while caring for the environment—contributing to sustainable tourism and a better world. In the past year alone, Good Goods has collaborated with 56 communities across 27 provinces, adopting a circular economy approach and ESG model aligned with the UN SDGs.
The brand remains committed to being a bridge between community producers and urban consumers by curating high-quality products rich in both functional value and cultural storytelling, driving sustainable growth for both communities and society at large.