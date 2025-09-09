Good Goods Opens a New Store at Central Park, under the Concept ‘Modern Craft’

Good Goods, a Thai lifestyle brand that collaborates with local communities to develop products inspired by local wisdom with a contemporary touch, continues its mission to preserve cultural heritage while supporting Thai communities and products to grow sustainably. Operated under the Central Tham initiative—Central Group’s sustainability program—Good Goods is expanding to its 8th branch with the concept “Modern Craft.” This new store is located on LG Floor, Central Park, within the Dusit Central Park project—Bangkok’s new landmark that seamlessly blends Thai identity with the lifestyle of today’s urban generation.

The new branch reflects a contemporary identity nurtured in an urban environment while staying true to sincerity, warmth, and community connection—the brand’s philosophy since its inception. The store is designed with an open layout and a kiosk zone that harmonizes with the shopping center, offering a welcoming and comfortable shopping experience. Warm, calming tones such as white, beige, and natural wood brown are used throughout, alongside community-sourced materials: bamboo crafts from the Association of Persons with All Types of Disabilities in Nan; indigo-dyed fabric from Ban Kutjik Community Textile Enterprise in Sakon Nakhon; hand embroidery by female inmates at Chiang Mai Women Correctional Institution; and upcycled fabric scraps integrated into the décor. These details are presented with modern design sensibility, attention to detail, and a commitment to sustainability.