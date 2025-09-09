Good Goods Opens a New Store at Central Park, under the Concept ‘Modern Craft’

Showcasing Exclusive Items Blending Local Wisdom and Contemporary Design

Good Goods, a Thai lifestyle brand that collaborates with local communities to develop products inspired by local wisdom with a contemporary touch, continues its mission to preserve cultural heritage while supporting Thai communities and products to grow sustainably. Operated under the Central Tham initiative—Central Group’s sustainability program—Good Goods is expanding to its 8th branch with the concept “Modern Craft.” This new store is located on LG Floor, Central Park, within the Dusit Central Park project—Bangkok’s new landmark that seamlessly blends Thai identity with the lifestyle of today’s urban generation.

The new branch reflects a contemporary identity nurtured in an urban environment while staying true to sincerity, warmth, and community connection—the brand’s philosophy since its inception. The store is designed with an open layout and a kiosk zone that harmonizes with the shopping center, offering a welcoming and comfortable shopping experience. Warm, calming tones such as white, beige, and natural wood brown are used throughout, alongside community-sourced materials: bamboo crafts from the Association of Persons with All Types of Disabilities in Nan; indigo-dyed fabric from Ban Kutjik Community Textile Enterprise in Sakon Nakhon; hand embroidery by female inmates at Chiang Mai Women Correctional Institution; and upcycled fabric scraps integrated into the décor. These details are presented with modern design sensibility, attention to detail, and a commitment to sustainability.

A hallmark of Good Goods remains its store design philosophy of incorporating community-based materials as key elements. Every corner of the shop tells a story and showcases the craftsmanship of Thai artisans from various communities. Amidst the fast-paced lifestyle of large shopping complexes and the city, this branch serves as a space where people can pause and appreciate Thai charm and quality crafts—expressed in a modern, accessible, and heartfelt way.

Mr. Pichai Chirathivat, Executive Director of Central Group, said: “The opening of Good Goods’ 8th store at Central Park reflects our commitment to bringing Thai community products into the everyday lifestyle of urban dwellers through modern and accessible design, while staying true to their unique identity and local wisdom. We believe this store will serve as a space where people can truly meet, exchange, and experience stories from Thai communities.”

Currently, Good Goods has 8 branches as follows:

  • 2019: Opened the first Good Goods Concept Store at 1st floor, centralwOrld (Hug Thai Zone). The space expanded from 197 sqm to 420 sqm in September 2022.
  • 2022: Opened the 2nd branch at Jing Jai Market, Chiang Mai, near Kamthieng Plant Market.
  • 2024: Opened the 3rd branch at Central Phuket Floresta, G floor (Hug Thai Zone).
  • 2024: Opened the 4th branch at Central Chidlom, 6th floor.
  • 2024: Opened the 5th branch at Central Patong, 1st floor (Cosmetics Zone), Phuket.
  • 2024: Opened the 6th branch at Robinson Ocean Jungceylon, 1st floor (Botanica Building), Phuket.
  • 2025: Opened the 7th branch at Central Pattaya, G floor.
  • 2025: Opened the 8th branch at Central Park, LG floor (latest branch).


Highlight products at Central Park branch include:

  • Wicker bags: Handcrafted by artisans from Chiang Mai, local wicker weaving is reimagined into modern bag designs, carrying Thai craftsmanship into the future.
  • Plastic woven bags: A new design co-created with the Heart of Disabled Association of Udon Thani. Designed with functionality and thoughtful color combinations, these woven baskets not only serve as practical carriers but also symbolize career opportunities and empowerment for people with disabilities.
  • Hand-spun cotton clothing: Made from natural fibers and dyed with natural colors under the “Forest Gives Colour” project supported by Central Tham. The hand-spun cotton fabric, crafted by Ban Kutjik Community Textile Enterprise in Sakon Nakhon, is reinterpreted into modern designs that carry on Thailand’s textile heritage.

Grand Opening Promotions* (Now – 30 September 2025)

  • Free tie-dye elephant keychain (valued at THB 179) with a purchase of THB 1,500.
  • Free crossbody bag with signature screen print (valued at THB 395) with a purchase of THB 2,500.
  • Free woven Krajood bag with striped pattern (valued at THB 790) with a purchase of THB 4,500.


Grand Opening Coffee Shop Promotions* (Now – 31 December 2025)

  • Show your room keycard, employee ID, office access card, student ID, medical staff ID, airline boarding pass, BNH Cares account, or TOUCH by Thonburi account to receive 20% off beverages.
    (Note: redemption via Central X Application, valid until 31 August 2026.)
  • Special daily drink promotions.
  • Redeem 1 AIS point for a free beverage when purchasing 1 iced drink.


Exclusive Promotions for Central The 1 Credit Card* (15 September 2025 – 31 January 2026)

  • Privilege 1: Up to 10% discount (selected regular-priced items).
  • Privilege 2: 5% cashback with no point redemption for every THB 2,000 spent per sales slip.
    (Maximum cashback THB 500 per slip and THB 2,500 per primary account during campaign.)
  • Privilege 3: Earn up to 4x The 1 points.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Good Goods

Good Goods is operated by Central Tham Social Enterprise Co., Ltd., established in 2018 with a mission to preserve cultural heritage and empower Thai communities and products to grow sustainably and contemporarily. Guided by the social enterprise philosophy under the Central Tham initiative and the motto “Better Together,” the brand aims to reduce inequality, create opportunities, and develop community economies through career creation and stable income. It also emphasizes sharing knowledge, promoting production, marketing, and communication skills, while caring for the environment—contributing to sustainable tourism and a better world. In the past year alone, Good Goods has collaborated with 56 communities across 27 provinces, adopting a circular economy approach and ESG model aligned with the UN SDGs.

The brand remains committed to being a bridge between community producers and urban consumers by curating high-quality products rich in both functional value and cultural storytelling, driving sustainable growth for both communities and society at large.

