Marketing Conference 2025: shaping the future with insights, networks and tech

In today’s complex landscape, marketing is no easy task. To advance towards true Marketing Intelligence, marketers must combine many skills, but at its heart are the three pillars of MKT:
MARKETING CONFERENCE 2025 will bring together in one place deep knowledge, practical tools, real-world insights and valuable networking opportunities with marketers from across the industry.
Attendees will gain first-hand answers and strategies from global platforms such as LINE, Meta, TikTok and YouTube, technical marketers, brand builders on the front lines, and data/MarTech experts who will share actionable solutions.
Speakers and partners include:
In total, the conference will feature 40+ speakers and 20+ sessions, covering everything from strategic frameworks to proven case studies.
Ahead of the main conference, a one-day Focus Workshop will take place on September 18, 2025, offering hands-on, in-depth learning in the industry’s hottest topics:
The conference day will follow on September 19, 2025 at BHIRAJ Hall, Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) Bangna.
Tickets are available via: https://www.zipeventapp.com/e/MKTCON2025.