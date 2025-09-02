Marketing Conference 2025: shaping the future with insights, networks and tech

CREATIVE TALK and Content Shifu, two of Thailand’s leading knowledge and marketing communities, have announced the annual MARKETING CONFERENCE 2025, a flagship event designed for future-focused marketers.

In today’s complex landscape, marketing is no easy task. To advance towards true Marketing Intelligence, marketers must combine many skills, but at its heart are the three pillars of MKT:

  • M = Marketing Network – building connections with industry peers to exchange perspectives and create wider business opportunities.
     
  • K = Knowledge – expanding knowledge through deeper learning to strengthen differentiation.
     
  • T = Technology – applying technology alongside strategy to create fresh and innovative solutions.

MARKETING CONFERENCE 2025 will bring together in one place deep knowledge, practical tools, real-world insights and valuable networking opportunities with marketers from across the industry.

Attendees will gain first-hand answers and strategies from global platforms such as LINE, Meta, TikTok and YouTube, technical marketers, brand builders on the front lines, and data/MarTech experts who will share actionable solutions.

Speakers and partners include:

  • Global leaders: LINE, Meta, TikTok, YouTube, Google, Canva, Microsoft
     
  • Major Thai brands and organisations: SCBX, The1, MBK Plus, Lemonade, and many more
     
  • Renowned marketers and agencies behind nationwide campaigns
     

In total, the conference will feature 40+ speakers and 20+ sessions, covering everything from strategic frameworks to proven case studies.

Ahead of the main conference, a one-day Focus Workshop will take place on September 18, 2025, offering hands-on, in-depth learning in the industry’s hottest topics:

  • Creating AI Agents for Content Creation – building AI tools to create content for you
     
  • Finding Unique Winning Points – discovering the brand’s distinctive selling proposition
     
  • Accelerating Content Marketing with Canva AI – using Brand Kit and AI to elevate and speed up content creation
     
  • Pitch to Win – mastering the art of pitching to get the boss’s approval and the client’s signature
     

The conference day will follow on September 19, 2025 at BHIRAJ Hall, Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) Bangna.

Tickets are available via: https://www.zipeventapp.com/e/MKTCON2025.

