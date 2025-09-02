Marketing Conference 2025: shaping the future with insights, networks and tech

MARKETING CONFERENCE 2025 will bring together in one place deep knowledge, practical tools, real-world insights and valuable networking opportunities with marketers from across the industry.

Attendees will gain first-hand answers and strategies from global platforms such as LINE, Meta, TikTok and YouTube, technical marketers, brand builders on the front lines, and data/MarTech experts who will share actionable solutions.

Speakers and partners include:

Global leaders: LINE, Meta, TikTok, YouTube, Google, Canva, Microsoft



LINE, Meta, TikTok, YouTube, Google, Canva, Microsoft Major Thai brands and organisations: SCBX, The1, MBK Plus, Lemonade, and many more



SCBX, The1, MBK Plus, Lemonade, and many more Renowned marketers and agencies behind nationwide campaigns



In total, the conference will feature 40+ speakers and 20+ sessions, covering everything from strategic frameworks to proven case studies.