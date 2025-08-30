Business Leaders Urge Swift Formation of Thai Government

Thailand’s business community is calling for political parties to quickly form a new government, fearing that a prolonged political vacuum will stifle the country's already weak economy.

The urgent plea came after the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday, with a majority of 6-3, to disqualify Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The ruling stated that her premiership ended on 1 July 2025—the date she was suspended from duty—due to a serious breach of ethics.

The decision has been closely watched by both domestic and international businesses, with many concerned about the impact on confidence and economic problem-solving. This uncertainty has prompted a "wait and see" approach from some sectors.

In the immediate aftermath of the ruling, a race to form a new government began, with the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties competing for leadership.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, warned that continued political instability would further shake confidence among investors, potentially slowing tourism and creating a domino effect across the economy.

“Political uncertainty is a key factor undermining economic momentum, which is extremely worrying as we are already facing a severe economic crisis,” he said.

He stressed the need for a new prime minister to be appointed quickly to lead the country, advocating for a stable government with a capable and respected cabinet.