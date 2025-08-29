Who could become Thailand's next Prime Minister?

Here are the remaining candidates eligible for the role, having been nominated by their parties before the 2023 election:

ANUTIN CHARNVIRAKUL

Anutin, 58, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, was previously deputy prime minister and interior minister. His party was the second-largest in Paetongtarn's coalition before it withdrew in June, leaving the government with a slim majority.

Anutin is known for legalising medical cannabis in 2019, a policy that saw an increase in recreational use and cannabis shops nationwide, causing controversy among conservatives. He also gained attention for his bold stance during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he oversaw vaccine procurement and the reopening of Thailand to foreign tourism. However, he initially dismissed the virus as "just a flu."