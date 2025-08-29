Who could become Thailand's next Prime Minister?

Here are the remaining candidates eligible for the role, having been nominated by their parties before the 2023 election:
ANUTIN CHARNVIRAKUL
Anutin, 58, the leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, was previously deputy prime minister and interior minister. His party was the second-largest in Paetongtarn's coalition before it withdrew in June, leaving the government with a slim majority.
Anutin is known for legalising medical cannabis in 2019, a policy that saw an increase in recreational use and cannabis shops nationwide, causing controversy among conservatives. He also gained attention for his bold stance during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he oversaw vaccine procurement and the reopening of Thailand to foreign tourism. However, he initially dismissed the virus as "just a flu."
CHAIKASEM NITISIRI
Chaikasem, 77, a seasoned lawyer and former attorney general, has held several key positions in the Thai bureaucracy, including justice minister in 2013. Although he has remained largely out of the spotlight since suffering a stroke, he was a prime ministerial candidate for Pheu Thai in both 2019 and 2023. Chaikasem has recently shown signs of recovery and expressed readiness to serve if needed.
PIRAPAN SALIRATHAVIBHAGA
Pirapan, 66, leader of the conservative United Thai Nation party, is the deputy prime minister and energy minister. He played a pivotal role in supporting Paetongtarn after Bhumjaithai's exit.
Under Pirapan's leadership, the energy ministry focused on energy pricing transparency and reforming oil import regulations. A former justice minister and seven-time lawmaker for the Democrat Party, Pirapan founded the UTN party and supported Prayuth Chan-ocha in the 2023 election. He is currently under investigation for alleged corruption regarding flood relief aid, though he denies the accusations.
PRAYUT CHAN-O-CHA
Prayut, 71, is a staunch conservative and royalist who led Thailand for nearly a decade after ousting the previous Pheu Thai government in a 2014 coup. Though he faced significant opposition, including student protests and court cases, Prayuth remained in power through political manoeuvring.
Retiring from politics after the 2023 election, Prayut was appointed to the privy council by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, a prestigious role that would require him to step down if he sought the premiership again. He would be eligible for only two more years in office due to constitutional limits.
JURIN LAKSANAWISIT
Jurin, 69, is a former leader of the Democrat Party and held multiple ministerial positions, including commerce minister from 2019 to 2023. Though the party historically had ties to the conservative establishment, its support has waned due to defections and the rise of more progressive factions.
Jurin's party struggled in the 2023 elections, leading him to step down as leader. As a member of the party's old guard, Jurin is unlikely to receive sufficient support for a premiership bid in a parliamentary vote.