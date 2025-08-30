Pheu Thai Insists It Will Lead Government Formation

The Pheu Thai Party has reaffirmed its commitment to leading the formation of Thailand's next government, insisting that its coalition partners are standing firm.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed that the current government is still "holding hands tightly" and is ready to work.

The statement came after a meeting held in the wake of the Constitutional Court's decision to disqualify Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her role as prime minister.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Paetongtarn had both been at the meeting, though Thaksin left later and declined to speak to the media.

Phumtham dismissed claims by the Bhumjaithai Party that it has secured 280 votes, saying, "If they had 280 votes, they would already be the government."

He added that Pheu Thai remains confident in its position and that its coalition partners still support its leadership.

When asked about the party's candidate for prime minister, Phumtham confirmed that Chaikasem Nitisiri remains the party’s choice. He stated that while an announcement would be made soon, a thorough discussion with all coalition partners was still needed.