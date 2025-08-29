Thailand's PM ousted: What's next for the country?

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been ousted by the Constitutional Court for ethical misconduct, ending her tenure after just one year in office. This decision plunges the country and its fragile economy into further uncertainty.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Until a new prime minister is selected by parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and the current cabinet will take over in a caretaker role. The timing of the parliamentary vote is uncertain, as the constitution does not impose a deadline for the lower house to convene.

The court's decision sets the stage for intense political negotiations, with Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn's influential father and former prime minister, likely to play a key role. The political landscape is complicated, and with multiple parties and power brokers involved, the process could be prolonged.

The ruling coalition holds a precarious majority of just seven seats, making any shift in allegiance highly impactful for Pheu Thai and the Shinawatra family’s political fortunes.