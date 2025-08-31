Thai auto parts industry revives as pickup and hybrid deals boom

The revival has brought back overtime work and subcontracting to factories, though more than 10 companies were forced to close last year due to poor management and mounting economic pressure.

Suphot Sukphisarn, chair of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)’s Autoparts Group, told Krungthep Turakij that the industry began showing signs of recovery in the second quarter of this year, following a severe slump in 2023.

He explained that last year was the toughest for the sector, as high household debt following the pandemic led to stricter financing rules and reduced vehicle sales—particularly for pickup trucks, Thailand’s mainstay market.

Adding to the strain was the ongoing transition to electric vehicles (EVs), dominated by Chinese carmakers that have yet to adopt Thailand’s local supply chain. This forced many firms to adjust drastically.

