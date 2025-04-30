Thailand's Q1 investment soars to THB 431 billion, driven by digital and automotive sectors

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) on Wednesday reported that investment applications surged to 431.24 billion baht in the first quarter of 2025, with the digital and automotive sectors leading the way. Hong Kong emerged as the top foreigner investor, followed by China and Singapore, reflecting Thailand's robust potential.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI’s Secretary General, disclosed that the investment trend in Thailand for 2025 continues to show strong growth and attracts ongoing interest from investors. The first quarter witnessed a significant increase in investment applications, both in terms of the number of projects and investment value. Specifically, there were 822 investment promotion applications, a 20% increase compared to the same period last year. The total investment value reached 431.24 billion baht, a substantial 97% increase year on year, indicating strong investor confidence in Thailand's potential.

The industrial sectors with high investment values include: Digital at 94.73 billion baht (40 projects), electronics and electrical appliances at 87.81 billion baht (122 projects), automotive and parts at 23.49 billion baht (72 projects), renewable energy at 17.51 billion baht (102 projects), petrochemicals and chemicals at 13.94 billion baht (81 projects), agriculture and food processing at 12.71 billion baht (61 projects), tourism at 9.26 billion baht (10 projects), and medical at 8.03 billion baht (25 projects).