Bosch Unveils Revolutionary Automotive Technology at Bangkok Mobility Summit

German technology and engineering company Bosch has demonstrated its commitment to revolutionising the automotive industry at the recent "Mobility Tech Asia Bangkok 2025" exhibition, presenting cutting-edge innovations designed to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and sustainable transport solutions.

The Bosch experience focused on two key areas: next-generation autonomous vehicle technology and groundbreaking cloud-based solutions that promise to transform how electric vehicles are maintained and valued throughout their lifecycle.

Future Vehicle Architecture

Bosch outlined its vision for tomorrow's vehicles, where traditional separate systems for powertrain, steering, and braking will be integrated through centralised mobility software.

This unified approach will enable new cross-domain functions whilst allowing customisation to match each vehicle's unique characteristics.

At the heart of this transformation is the company's "Vehicle Dynamics Control 2.0" concept, an intelligent control system that can predict vehicle behaviour and intervene proactively to enhance safety, comfort, and agility—particularly crucial in constantly changing driving conditions.

The company's steer-by-wire electric steering system eliminates the mechanical connection between steering wheel and rack actuators, opening possibilities for entirely new interior design concepts whilst adding advanced functionality.

Bosch's electric drivetrain solutions promise powerful and efficient performance, with electric motors serving dual roles as both drive units and generators, enabling both hybrid and pure electric operation.

