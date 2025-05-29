Bosch Paves the Way for Electric Mobility Revolution in Southeast Asia, with Thailand at the Forefront

Electric vehicles (EVs) are poised to reshape the transportation landscape across Southeast Asia, with Thailand emerging as a pivotal market.

As consumer demand for cleaner, greener transport grows, global technology giant Bosch is playing a crucial role in accelerating this shift, addressing key challenges and empowering the region's transition to electric mobility.

Thailand, already home to Southeast Asia's largest EV market, is experiencing a particularly rapid surge in adoption.

The Thai government forecasts a remarkable 40% growth in EV sales by 2025, reflecting a regional trend that has seen EV penetration climb from 9% in 2023 to 13% in 2024.

This burgeoning interest is driven by a desire for safer, more environmentally friendly travel, especially in urban centres where reducing emissions is a priority.

However, despite these promising indicators, the journey to widespread EV adoption is not without hurdles. Price points, resale values, battery performance, and the availability of charging infrastructure remain significant concerns.

Bosch highlights that a robust future for electric vehicles hinges on closing these gaps in infrastructure and public awareness.

Addressing the Roadblocks to EV Adoption

The diverse landscape of Southeast Asia presents unique challenges and opportunities for EV integration. While some markets like Thailand are rapidly embracing EVs, buoyed by government incentives, others lag due to infrastructure limitations and consumer hesitation.

