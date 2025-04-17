On the road to digital transformation in manufacturing: Bosch’s Smart Factory drives sustainable growth in the auto-parts industry

The automotive manufacturing industry is the backbone of Thailand’s economic growth across Tier 1-2-3 supply chains. With the Thai government actively driving digital transformation, a Smart Factory approach aids in maintaining the nation’s competitive edge for exporting goods, upskilling labour competency, and secures its position as a sustainable automotive hub.
At the recent Future Mobility Thailand exhibition hosted by the Thai Auto-Parts Manufacturers Association (TAPMA), Dr. Stuart Brown, Vice President of Technical at Bosch Automotive Technologies, emphasized the decisive role of digital solutions in the manufacturing process.
“Manufacturing and industrial technologies are at the core of our business and as we step into the future, these areas must evolve to match the demand and quality standards of tomorrow. That is why we constantly enhance our production efficiency, productivity, and flexibility, as well as ensure that our operations are sustainable,” he stated.
Bosch’s Hemaraj plant, located at WHA in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) is the company’s smart factory lighthouse in Thailand and functions as a manufacturing facility and R&D center for power solutions, servicing local and international customers.
Digital transformation in factories involves integrating digital technologies and data throughout the manufacturing value chain to optimize operations, increase efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction, ultimately leading to greater competitiveness and profitability.
Dr. Brown further noted that people remain at the center of manufacturing in the future. “Investing in digital competence and collaboration with competent partners is critical to facilitate new insights and speed.”