On the road to digital transformation in manufacturing: Bosch’s Smart Factory drives sustainable growth in the auto-parts industry

At the recent Future Mobility Thailand exhibition hosted by the Thai Auto-Parts Manufacturers Association (TAPMA), Dr. Stuart Brown, Vice President of Technical at Bosch Automotive Technologies, emphasized the decisive role of digital solutions in the manufacturing process.

“Manufacturing and industrial technologies are at the core of our business and as we step into the future, these areas must evolve to match the demand and quality standards of tomorrow. That is why we constantly enhance our production efficiency, productivity, and flexibility, as well as ensure that our operations are sustainable,” he stated.