Commerce minister outlines trade strategy amid global uncertainty

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, opened a seminar and delivered a special keynote on Monday (January 26) titled “Mission to Win for The Game Changer”, organised by the Department of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce.

Suphajee said the global economy is facing major shifts and heightened uncertainty, while Thailand’s economic growth last year remained sluggish at below 2%, lagging behind neighbouring countries and weighing on national competitiveness.

She noted that exports last year rose strongly, partly driven by accelerated shipments to the United States amid concerns over potential tariff measures.

However, she warned that exports this year could slow sharply, with growth at risk of nearing zero or even turning negative.

On investment, Suphajee said applications for investment promotion through the Board of Investment (BOI) now total THB1.3 trillion, including THB980 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI).

The government aims to push these commitments into real, on-the-ground investment of at least THB480 billion within the country this year.