U.S. Justice Department Probes Warner Bros Discovery Sale's Impact on Theaters

US DOJ probes Warner Bros' planned sale impact on theaters, Bloomberg News reports

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has summoned some of the country's major theater chains to private conversations about the potential impact of a sale of Warner Bros Discovery, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Warner Bros Discovery and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Government lawyers are seeking information on how a sale would impact the movie-going public and whether it could result in fewer films being released in theaters, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news comes after Warner Bros on Tuesday rejected Paramount Skydance's latest $30-a-share hostile bid, but gave the rival Hollywood studio seven days to submit a "best and final" offer to top the existing agreement with Netflix.

Paramount acknowledged the seven-day offer but called Warner Bros' board actions "unusual."