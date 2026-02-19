Thai Customs Seizes Over THB169m in Contraband Cigarettes and Vapes as Smugglers Turn to ‘Ant-Worker’ Tactics

Thai Customs officials seize 27 million cigarettes and 200,000 vapes in a four-month sting operation targeting sophisticated smuggling loops.
The Thai Customs Department has announced a sweeping crackdown on tax-evading goods, reporting a massive haul of illicit tobacco and electronic cigarettes in the first four months of the 2026 fiscal year.
Between October 2025 and mid-February 2026, authorities seized over 27.3 million foreign cigarettes and 205,445 e-cigarette units. The total value of the confiscated goods is estimated at 169.6 million baht
Shift in Smuggling Strategy
Phanthong Loykulnunt, director-general of the Customs Department, noted a marked shift in how syndicates operate.
Smugglers have moved away from bulk shipments in favour of "ant-worker" tactics, hiding contraband in small parcels via private couriers and domestic postal services.
"Offenders are increasingly using private delivery firms and concealing goods within commercial lorries to bypass checkpoints," Phanthong said.
In response, the department is deploying handheld X-ray technology to intercept illegal cargo at distribution hubs nationwide.
Major Raids and Seizures
The operation saw significant successes across several strategic regions:
Central Thailand: In a joint operation with Mae Klong Customs, officials used portable X-ray scanners to raid courier firms, uncovering 12.5 million cigarettes worth 62 million baht.
The South: In Songkhla and Tak Bai, security forces intercepted heavy goods vehicles and raided abandoned warehouses, discovering 36 million baht worth of tax-evading tobacco.
The Capital: A targeted raid on a residence in Bangkok’s Khan Na Yao district led to the seizure of high-end hybrid e-cigarettes and "IQOS" heat-not-burn products valued at 10 million baht.
Port Operations and Legal Action
The investigation also extended to Bangkok Port, where Customs joined forces with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). An inspection of seven overdue shipping containers revealed over 46,000 disposable vapes hidden amongst legitimate cargo.
Under Thai law, e-cigarettes are strictly prohibited for import under Ministry of Commerce regulations. Those involved face prosecution under the Customs Act 2017 and the Excise Tax Act 2017.
A Public Health Mandate
Beyond recovering lost tax revenue, the Director-General emphasised that the crackdown is a matter of public safety.
"This is not just about the economy; it is about protecting the health of our citizens, particularly the youth," Phanthong added.
He reaffirmed that the department will continue to increase the frequency of inspections at postal centres to ensure a level playing field for legitimate, tax-paying businesses.