Thai Customs Seizes Over THB169m in Contraband Cigarettes and Vapes as Smugglers Turn to ‘Ant-Worker’ Tactics

Thai Customs officials seize 27 million cigarettes and 200,000 vapes in a four-month sting operation targeting sophisticated smuggling loops.

The Thai Customs Department has announced a sweeping crackdown on tax-evading goods, reporting a massive haul of illicit tobacco and electronic cigarettes in the first four months of the 2026 fiscal year.

Between October 2025 and mid-February 2026, authorities seized over 27.3 million foreign cigarettes and 205,445 e-cigarette units. The total value of the confiscated goods is estimated at 169.6 million baht

Shift in Smuggling Strategy

Phanthong Loykulnunt, director-general of the Customs Department, noted a marked shift in how syndicates operate.

Smugglers have moved away from bulk shipments in favour of "ant-worker" tactics, hiding contraband in small parcels via private couriers and domestic postal services.



"Offenders are increasingly using private delivery firms and concealing goods within commercial lorries to bypass checkpoints," Phanthong said.

In response, the department is deploying handheld X-ray technology to intercept illegal cargo at distribution hubs nationwide.

