Customs set to tighten free zone rules, raise per-item fines to curb false declarations

Phantong Loykulnanta, director-general of the Customs Department, said that discussions with the private sector had highlighted key problems with duty-exemption criteria for goods leaving free zones for domestic sale. At present, the exemption relies on ASEAN rules of origin that set a 40% regional content requirement.

However, Phantong said the 40% threshold often does not reflect “real” value added in Thailand, because current rules allow companies to count profit, or even purchases of goods from importers, as part of Thai content.

To close these loopholes and prevent agricultural products or foreign goods from using free-zone channels to avoid tax—hurting domestic farmers and SMEs—the Customs Department is considering revisions to the relevant ministerial notification, including:



Redefining “value added”

Customs may revise the definition so that the 40% content must come only from domestic raw materials combined with domestic labour, ensuring genuine value added in Thailand.



Tougher conditions under consideration

Officials are weighing stricter measures, such as barring profit from being counted towards the 40% content requirement, or requiring a meaningful manufacturing process, such as a change in tariff classification, rather than only packaging or quality control.