Chong Chom–Chong Sangam customs tighten border checks

On January 19, 2026, Prasit Deejongcharoen, chief of the Chong Chom Customs House, said that although clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have eased since before the New Year 2026, the government remains focused on the situation and is monitoring it closely.

He said Phantong Loykulnanta, Director-General of the Customs Department, Suntareeya Twichaprasit, Deputy Director-General, and Lalita Atthapimon, Director of Customs Region 2, have stressed that customs posts responsible for areas along the Cambodian border must tighten enforcement further, especially on issues linked to security and public hardship.

Prasit added that, in response to concerns raised by both the government and the Customs Department, he has accelerated integration between the Chong Chom and Chong Sangam customs posts. Together they cover four provinces: Sisaket (Chong Sangam), Surin (Chong Chom), Buri Ram (Chong Sai Taku) and Nakhon Ratchasima. The aim is close, all-round intelligence and information sharing, enabling authorities to deter goods that may be smuggled out for fraudulent purposes from bases in Cambodia.

“I would like to assure you that the three border points in the four lower Northeast provinces under the supervision of the two customs posts will tighten enforcement to counter ‘all forms of border threats’, as part of protecting society and our people,” Prasit said.