Thailand tightens inspections of illegal migrant workers and workplaces

Aiyarin Phanrit, Deputy Government Spokesperson, said that recently, in response to reports of large numbers of workers from neighbouring countries illegally entering Thailand for work, the government has instructed security agencies to integrate cooperation with provincial employment offices in border areas to monitor, inspect, prevent and intercept such workers.

Officials have also been instructed to conduct strict on-site inspections of migrant workers and workplaces in the area to prevent illegal employment.

If illegal work is found, legal action will be taken decisively.