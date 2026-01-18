Thailand tightens inspections of illegal migrant workers and workplaces

Aiyarin Phanrit, Deputy Government Spokesperson, said that recently, in response to reports of large numbers of workers from neighbouring countries illegally entering Thailand for work, the government has instructed security agencies to integrate cooperation with provincial employment offices in border areas to monitor, inspect, prevent and intercept such workers.
Officials have also been instructed to conduct strict on-site inspections of migrant workers and workplaces in the area to prevent illegal employment.
If illegal work is found, legal action will be taken decisively.
“Foreign nationals who work without a work permit, or work beyond the scope of what they are permitted to do, are liable to a fine of THB5,000–50,000 and will be deported to their country of origin, and will also be barred from applying for a work permit for two years from the date the penalty is imposed.
Employers/workplaces that hire foreign nationals without a work permit, or allow foreign nationals to work beyond what they are permitted to do, are liable to a fine of THB10,000–100,000 per foreign worker employed.
Repeat offenders are liable to imprisonment for up to one year, or a fine of THB50,000–200,000 per foreign worker employed, and will be prohibited from employing foreign workers for three years.”
The government is asking for cooperation from workplaces to comply strictly with the law to protect the rights of Thai workers and build a standardised employment system.
If members of the public witness the illegal employment of foreign workers, they can report tips to the Central Employment Registration and Jobseeker Protection Division at 02 354 1729, or to Bangkok Employment Office Areas 1–10 and all provincial employment offices nationwide, or to the Ministry of Labour hotline 1506 (press 2), Department of Employment.