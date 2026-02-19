Thailand ready for US tariff talks, targets July conclusion

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, revealed the progress of the tax negotiations with the United States, stating that currently, Thailand is continuously moving forward with the negotiations with the US to find joint conclusions on each issue.

There are still many issues where both sides have different needs and expectations.

Some issues require approval at the policy level.

Most recently, on February 12, 2026, discussions were held at the director-general level.

The US expressed its congratulations to Thailand on successfully holding the election and expects the formation of the new government to be completed as scheduled.