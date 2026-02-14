Suphajee poised for historic comeback as Commerce Minister for the second time in 105 years

Suphajee Suthumpun is predicted to return to the position of Minister of Commerce for a second term in the new government led by the Bhumjaithai Party. Her return will create a new chapter in the ministry’s history, as it has been 105 years since a former minister has returned to the same role.

The private sector, especially exporters, has expressed strong support for Suphajee's comeback due to her successful track record during her first term. Her return is seen as an opportunity to continue driving economic policies and boosting trade.

Unofficial election results have shown that the Bhumjaithai Party, under the leadership of Anutin Charnvirakul, secured nearly 200 seats, making it the leading party in the formation of the new government. There is great anticipation that the new government will help the country move forward, particularly in terms of economic recovery, as international media has described Thailand as the "sick man" of Asia.

Before the election, Anutin announced the core economic team he planned to form if his party successfully led the government. This team included: Ekniti Nitithanprapas as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sihasak Phoungketkaew as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Suphajee Suthumpun as Minister of Commerce again, securing key economic positions in advance.