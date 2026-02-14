Suphajee poised for historic comeback as Commerce Minister for the second time in 105 years

Suphajee Suthumpun is predicted to return to the position of Minister of Commerce for a second term in the new government led by the Bhumjaithai Party. Her return will create a new chapter in the ministry’s history, as it has been 105 years since a former minister has returned to the same role.
The private sector, especially exporters, has expressed strong support for Suphajee's comeback due to her successful track record during her first term. Her return is seen as an opportunity to continue driving economic policies and boosting trade.
Unofficial election results have shown that the Bhumjaithai Party, under the leadership of Anutin Charnvirakul, secured nearly 200 seats, making it the leading party in the formation of the new government. There is great anticipation that the new government will help the country move forward, particularly in terms of economic recovery, as international media has described Thailand as the "sick man" of Asia.
Before the election, Anutin announced the core economic team he planned to form if his party successfully led the government. This team included: Ekniti Nitithanprapas as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sihasak Phoungketkaew as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Suphajee Suthumpun as Minister of Commerce again, securing key economic positions in advance.
Focusing specifically on Suphajee, her return has generated significant attention due to her prior background in the private sector. When she first took office as Minister of Commerce, there were concerns about her ability to manage the role effectively, but time proved that she succeeded and earned respect from both government officials and the private sector.
After the dissolution of the House of Representatives and the subsequent election, Suphajee fully joined the Bhumjaithai Party and became a key figure in its economic team. She played an important role in presenting economic policies for the 2026 elections, such as continuing the "Half-Half Plus" initiative and targeting a 3% GDP growth. She has been earmarked to once again take the helm of the Ministry of Commerce, with a focus on resolving the cost of living issues and driving global trade.
If the announcement by Anutin proves true, Suphajee will make history as the first person to hold the position of Minister of Commerce for two consecutive terms. This will break a 105-year-long tradition where no former minister had returned to the same position.
It is expected that Suphajee will hold this role for at least two years, with the goal of continuing her previous policies in areas such as managing the cost of living, promoting exports, handling U.S. tariffs, negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), addressing the issue of nominee accounts, managing agricultural product prices, advancing intellectual property, supporting SMEs, promoting the grassroots economy, and focusing on digital commerce.
Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC), shared his opinion, noting that the private sector has assessed Suphajee's past performance as a success. Her deep understanding of global trade and her international experience make her a suitable leader for navigating Thailand’s current economic challenges.
The private sector also views Suphajee’s strategic approach to trade policy as modern and aligned with the rapidly changing global trade landscape. Although the honeymoon period may be over, the private sector is ready to fully support her leadership if the government establishes clear directions for trade policies.
A key proposal is to clarify Thailand’s role in the global supply chain, which would ensure the efficient allocation of resources, particularly the role of the Department of International Trade Promotion in driving exports to meet global market demands.
The reaction from exporters to Suphajee’s potential return has been overwhelmingly positive. The export sector, which plays a vital role in Thailand’s economy, sees her as the key figure who can steer the country through the current trade and geopolitical challenges. Under Anutin's second government, which is expected to include Suphajee as Commerce Minister, the private sector is hopeful that she will help Thailand navigate through the complexities of global trade and the current economic crises.