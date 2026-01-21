null

Suphajee pushes EU FTA talks at Davos despite caretaker role

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21, 2026
SATID SOOTIPUNYA

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun says caretaker status will not impede EU FTA talks at Davos, as Team Thailand pitches “Thailand is ready” to investors.

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said her caretaker status would not impede Thailand’s efforts to advance free-trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union, as she attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

In a special interview with Krungthep Turakij, Suphajee said the Commerce Ministry joined the WEF as part of “Team Thailand”, alongside Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaeo, to position Thailand on the global stage and build international confidence in the country’s investment and trade potential, including ongoing FTA discussions.

“Thailand is ready,” Suphajee says

Suphajee said the core message Thailand wanted to deliver in Davos was that “Thailand is ready” in several areas, including:

  • Geographical strengths: Thailand is positioned as a connector at the heart of Asia, a logistics hub and a gateway to the ASEAN market.
  • Trade advantages: Thailand has 14 FTAs covering nearly 20 countries, giving investors in Thailand broader access to overseas markets.

Investment applications hit THB1.3 trillion, she says

Suphajee said changing global conditions and geopolitics were reshaping trade ties, and more countries were engaging with Thailand because it is viewed as neutral and operating to attractive standards.

She said that over the past year, total investment applications from Thai and foreign investors were about 1.3 trillion baht, including more than 900 billion baht in foreign direct investment (FDI).

EU–Thailand FTA remains a priority

Suphajee said Thailand placed high importance on concluding an EU–Thailand FTA. While the government had aimed to finalise the agreement in the first quarter of this year, the plan was disrupted by the dissolution of the House.

She said negotiations have continued at the technical level, adding that the European side remains keen to conclude talks with Thailand amid significant geopolitical shifts.

Bilateral meetings: Canada and Switzerland

Suphajee said Thailand held bilateral meetings with multiple countries on the sidelines of the forum, including Canada and Switzerland, and that both sides wanted to conclude FTA negotiations with Thailand.

She noted that Switzerland is part of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which has already signed an agreement with Thailand, but the deal still needs to be submitted to parliament—now delayed by the House dissolution and expected to be taken up by the next government.

She added that Thailand would meet additional countries on January 21 to push negotiations forward.

“Not a limitation”: caretaker role and continuity

Asked whether caretaker status limited Thailand’s participation, Suphajee said it did not, arguing that Team Thailand included not only ministers but also civil servants and the private sector, ensuring continuity.

She said, at minimum, civil servants and the private sector remained strong and did not raise concerns among negotiating partners.

From “trade partners” to “supply-chain partners”

Suphajee said each country comes to trade negotiations with its own requirements and conditions, and Thailand must understand where it can fill gaps in partners’ supply chains so trade and supply chains can continue moving.

A key objective, she said, is to shift relationships from “trading partners” to “supply-chain partners”, allowing Thailand to engage bilaterally or in broader groupings without being overly concerned about individual countries’ rules.

WEF runs Jan 19–23 in Davos

The World Economic Forum is being held from January 19–23 in Davos. Krungthep Turakij reporter SATID SOOTIPUNYA attended and followed the meeting throughout the week.

