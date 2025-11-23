Thailand’s public debt under the medium-term fiscal plan raises economic concerns

Thailand’s Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) for 2026–2030, recently approved by the Cabinet, will serve as the foundation for the 2027 budget, set at 3.788 trillion baht and planned as a deficit budget of 788 billion baht.

The new MTFF replaces the previous version and aims to strengthen fiscal stability, narrow the deficit and manage public debt at a time when the economy continues to face significant challenges and public debt remains close to the legally mandated ceiling of 70% of GDP.

The updated framework maintains the government’s approach of running deficit budgets and acknowledges that Thailand’s public debt will remain at a high level—close to the 70% threshold—over the next five fiscal years.

A review of the latest MTFF document approved by the Cabinet shows the following projections:

Five-year budget framework (2026–2030)

1. Fiscal Year 2026

• Expenditure: 3.7806 trillion baht

• Deficit: 860 billion baht

• Fiscal deficit: 4.4% of GDP

• Public debt: 68.17% of GDP

2. Fiscal Year 2027

• Expenditure: 3.788 trillion baht

• Deficit: 780 billion baht

• Fiscal deficit: 3.9% of GDP

• Public debt: 69.36% of GDP

3. Fiscal Year 2028

• Expenditure: 3.826 trillion baht

• Deficit: 681 billion baht

• Fiscal deficit: 3.3% of GDP

• Public debt: 69.78% of GDP

4. Fiscal Year 2029

• Expenditure: 3.864 trillion baht

• Deficit: 590 billion baht

• Fiscal deficit: 3.0% of GDP

• Public debt: 69.52% of GDP

5. Fiscal Year 2030

• Expenditure: 3.903 trillion baht

• Deficit: 481 billion baht

• Fiscal deficit: 2.1% of GDP

• Public debt: 68.22% of GDP