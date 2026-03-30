Thai Manufacturers Absorb 20% Fuel Spike to Shield Consumers from Price Hikes

Consumer giants including Mama and Coca-Cola freeze prices for up to three months as 6-baht fuel surge threatens margins and supply chains.

Thailand’s leading consumer goods manufacturers have moved to reassure the public that retail prices will remain stable for the immediate future, despite a sharp 20% spike in fuel costs.

As the conflict in the Middle East enters its second month, global energy volatility has pushed Thai retail fuel prices up by 6 baht per litre, immediately inflating logistics overheads.

Despite these pressures, industry titans—ranging from instant noodle producers to international beverage and healthcare brands—have pledged to absorb the added costs.

The consensus amongst boardrooms is clear: with consumer purchasing power already fragile, any price hike would inevitably lead to a damaging slump in sales volumes.

Buffering the Blow: The Three-Month Window

Pun Paniangvait, pPresident of Thai President Foods PCL, the manufacturer of the ubiquitous Mama instant noodles, confirmed the company has no plans to raise prices.

While a standard 100-litre refuel now costs an additional 600 baht, Pun noted that the company’s strategic stockpiling of wheat flour and palm oil will provide a buffer until at least September.