Thai Manufacturers Absorb 20% Fuel Spike to Shield Consumers from Price Hikes

Consumer giants including Mama and Coca-Cola freeze prices for up to three months as 6-baht fuel surge threatens margins and supply chains.
Thailand’s leading consumer goods manufacturers have moved to reassure the public that retail prices will remain stable for the immediate future, despite a sharp 20% spike in fuel costs.
As the conflict in the Middle East enters its second month, global energy volatility has pushed Thai retail fuel prices up by 6 baht per litre, immediately inflating logistics overheads.
Despite these pressures, industry titans—ranging from instant noodle producers to international beverage and healthcare brands—have pledged to absorb the added costs.
The consensus amongst boardrooms is clear: with consumer purchasing power already fragile, any price hike would inevitably lead to a damaging slump in sales volumes.
Buffering the Blow: The Three-Month Window
Pun Paniangvait, pPresident of Thai President Foods PCL, the manufacturer of the ubiquitous Mama instant noodles, confirmed the company has no plans to raise prices.
While a standard 100-litre refuel now costs an additional 600 baht, Pun noted that the company’s strategic stockpiling of wheat flour and palm oil will provide a buffer until at least September.
"We can weather the cost increases for the next three months," Pun stated, though he cautioned that the situation regarding plastic packaging costs remains a critical variable.
Any formal price adjustment for price-controlled goods like noodles would require lengthy negotiations with the Department of Internal Trade.
Strategic Sourcing and ‘Shrinkflation’ Fears
The soft drinks sector is similarly holding the line. Maj Gen Patchara Rattakul, CEO of Haad Thip PCL (Coca-Cola's southern bottler), credited the brand’s global "Strategic Sourcing" for providing the bargaining power needed to manage raw material costs.
He warned, however, that the direct correlation between crude oil and plastic resin prices remains a threat.
"If we raise prices, volume will fall. It is as simple as that," Maj Gen Patchara said.
Market analysts have noted that while "sticker prices" may remain unchanged, the industry is closely monitoring for signs of "shrinkflation"—the practice of reducing product weight or volume while maintaining the same price point.
Reports have already surfaced on social media of consumers comparing manufacturing dates to track subtle changes in packaging sizes.
Supply Chain Resilience
In the specialised sectors, the focus has shifted from price to availability.
Pet Care: Dr Jodol Suwanarit of Royal Canin (Thailand) revealed that while shipping lead times have stretched to 60 days due to re-routing via the Cape of Good Hope, global contracts have locked in supply costs for approximately six months.
Beauty & Personal Care: Kanyachat Lertthanapaiboon, managing director of Her Hyness, noted that while OEM factories have already requested price increases, the brand is absorbing the cost.
"I am less worried about expensive materials and more concerned about potential shortages," she admitted.
As petrochemical supplies reportedly tighten from 100% to 70% availability, the primary concern now shifts to small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).
Lacking the global leverage of their larger peers, smaller manufacturers may soon find themselves with no choice but to pass costs on to the consumer or face a total supply shock.