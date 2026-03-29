Pig prices rise as oil costs trigger March 30 farm-gate price hike

The Chon Buri Swine Raisers Co-operative Ltd and the Northeastern Swine Raisers Association also resolved to raise prices at the same rate of THB2 per kilogramme, making clear that these were “recommended prices”, with actual transactions still depending on market mechanisms and negotiations between buyers and sellers.

The increase was mainly driven by farming costs remaining high, especially feed, energy and transport costs, which continue to fluctuate in line with oil prices and raw material costs on the global market.

In addition, some farmers are still facing pressure from erratic weather, which has reduced farming efficiency and increased farm management costs.