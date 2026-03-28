Suphajee says 5 fertiliser ships stranded at Hormuz as Thailand moves to curb prices

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has acknowledged that the Middle East crisis is beginning to hit Thailand’s supply chain, revealing that five fertiliser cargo ships are currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking at Government House on Friday, March 28, during the Meet the Press forum, Suphajee said the disruption had already begun affecting fertiliser shipments bound for Thailand. She said the ministry had ordered urgent action to adjust fertiliser formulas using more domestic raw materials while promoting greater use of organic fertiliser to reduce reliance on imports and prevent shortages during the planting season.
She said the Commerce Ministry was pressing ahead with three main measures to ease cost-of-living pressures.
The first is tighter control over regulated goods. The ministry has expanded the list of controlled items from 59 to 66, while requiring six products to seek official approval before any price increase can be made. More than 4,000 locations have already been inspected, and officials have received over 400 complaints, with enforcement continuing.
Suphajee also said that, following instructions from the prime minister, all relevant parties would be called in for discussions on Thailand’s oil pricing structure. The review will examine whether refinery margins, marketing margins and insurance premiums remain appropriate, even though the broader price mechanism remains under the Energy Ministry’s oversight.
A third plank of the response is the launch of the Thai Chuay Thai campaign on April 1, 2026. The scheme will offer discounts of 25% to 50% on more than 1,000 consumer goods nationwide. At the same time, the government will expand its Blue Flag low-cost outlets into more than 500 communities and increase online sales channels for community products.
On fertiliser supplies, Suphajee said the disruption to shipments through Hormuz was a direct consequence of the regional crisis. The ministry is coordinating with overseas counterparts to track the affected vessels, while also holding talks with farmers and private-sector operators on reducing import dependence through adjusted formulas and alternative inputs.
She stressed that fertiliser remains a controlled product, meaning any price increase must receive prior approval and will be subject to strict cost scrutiny.
Beyond domestic measures, the ministry is also accelerating efforts to find new export markets, particularly in Africa and Latin America, to help offset disruption to Thai exports destined for the Middle East during the crisis.