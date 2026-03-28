Suphajee says 5 fertiliser ships stranded at Hormuz as Thailand moves to curb prices

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has acknowledged that the Middle East crisis is beginning to hit Thailand’s supply chain, revealing that five fertiliser cargo ships are currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at Government House on Friday, March 28, during the Meet the Press forum, Suphajee said the disruption had already begun affecting fertiliser shipments bound for Thailand. She said the ministry had ordered urgent action to adjust fertiliser formulas using more domestic raw materials while promoting greater use of organic fertiliser to reduce reliance on imports and prevent shortages during the planting season.

She said the Commerce Ministry was pressing ahead with three main measures to ease cost-of-living pressures.

The first is tighter control over regulated goods. The ministry has expanded the list of controlled items from 59 to 66, while requiring six products to seek official approval before any price increase can be made. More than 4,000 locations have already been inspected, and officials have received over 400 complaints, with enforcement continuing.

Suphajee also said that, following instructions from the prime minister, all relevant parties would be called in for discussions on Thailand’s oil pricing structure. The review will examine whether refinery margins, marketing margins and insurance premiums remain appropriate, even though the broader price mechanism remains under the Energy Ministry’s oversight.