Global Brands Vow to Absorb Costs as Thai Fuel Prices Surge by 20%

Oral-B, Nestlé, and Mama noodles pledge to freeze prices until at least June, despite a 6-baht per litre hike in diesel squeezing profit margins.

Households across Thailand have been handed a temporary reprieve as some of the world’s largest consumer brands vow to "swallow" rising production costs rather than passing them on to shoppers.

Following a 6-baht ($0.18) per litre hike in fuel prices—representing a sharp 20% increase—major players including Oral-B, Nestlé, and Mama instant noodles have confirmed they have no immediate plans to raise retail prices.

"Swallowing the Bitter Pill"

Pawee Taechoyotin, marketing director for Oral-B, stated that while the fuel spike impacts every sector, the company is prioritising efficiency over price hikes.

"We are reviewing the impact; if costs rise by 10%, it may hit our profits by around 2%," Pawee explained. "We can swallow that. Even if the total increase reaches 10 baht, we are committed to maintaining current prices until at least June."

The company is reportedly pivoting its strategy toward "hyper-efficient" digital marketing to offset the squeeze on margins, ensuring every pound spent on advertising reaches its target audience with maximum precision.



