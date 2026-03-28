Ekniti says no more subsidies to keep fuel prices artificially low

“The key challenge is to strike a balance between short-term support for the public and long-term economic stability, so that we do not end up with a crisis on top of a crisis.”

Measures target costs across the economy

Ekniti said measures introduced so far had helped keep Thai fuel prices competitive compared with other Asean countries, showing how the Oil Fuel Fund had helped absorb some of the volatility.

He said the government had also instructed relevant agencies to contain costs on multiple fronts to prevent the energy shock from feeding into broader inflation.

Key measures include:

The Commerce Ministry monitoring goods prices to prevent unjustified increases

The Transport Ministry taking steps to hold transport costs steady

The public sector cutting unnecessary spending and suspending overseas travel

Promotion of work from home to reduce energy use

“These measures are aimed at breaking the cost cycle and preventing energy pressure from spreading into economy-wide inflation.”

More targeted aid planned for vulnerable groups

For the next phase, Ekniti said the Finance Ministry was preparing more targeted support, especially for low-income earners who have been hit hardest by higher living costs.

He said he would convene a meeting of the State Welfare Committee to consider increasing assistance under the state welfare scheme, along with other measures to ease day-to-day expenses.

“The budget is limited because it comes from taxpayers’ money, so it must be used in the most targeted and cost-effective way possible, with priority given to vulnerable groups.”

He said the government would continue using both fiscal policy and energy-related mechanisms to help the Thai economy weather the global crisis without causing long-term structural damage.

Background: Iran war deepens global energy crisis

The energy shock has intensified as the Iran war has disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported that Brent crude has risen more than 50% since the war began, briefly topping US$119 a barrel, while analysts warned prices could climb even higher if further supply infrastructure is hit. Reuters also said the conflict has already cut global oil supply by around 11 million barrels a day, with Asia and Europe among the hardest-hit regions.

The impact is already visible in Thailand. Reuters reported on March 26 that the diesel price had risen from 29.94 baht per litre in February to 38.94 baht, pushing Thailand’s fishing industry towards a near standstill as fuel costs made many trips uneconomic.