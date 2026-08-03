PM orders action on forced labour and excess capacity over 12.5% US tariff

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has directed six ministries and the national police chief to prepare measures addressing forced labour and excess production capacity as Thailand responds to an additional 12.5% US tariff on its exports.

The Cabinet Secretariat issued an urgent instruction to the ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Commerce, Labour and Industry, as well as the commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, following a Cabinet meeting on July 27.

The United States imposed additional import tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Thailand was placed in the 12.5% tariff group, a rate the government document described as higher than that faced by several of the country’s trade competitors.

The higher tariff will increase costs for Thai exports and could weaken their competitiveness in the US market. The government therefore instructed agencies to address conditions that Washington could use to determine tariff levels or justify further trade restrictions.

Labour Ministry leads forced-labour response

The Labour Ministry will lead work on forced labour in cooperation with the Commerce and Industry ministries and other relevant agencies.

Authorities were instructed to accelerate enforcement of related laws, regulations and official measures and ensure that they produce practical results.

They must also compile lists of products and industries considered at risk and establish origin-certification and traceability systems covering entire production chains.