Thailand on alert as US shifts trade war to Section 301 probes

Thailand is entering a new phase of trade uncertainty as the United States shifts its strategy from broad-based reciprocal tariffs to targeted investigations under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.

The move marks a change in Washington’s trade-war playbook under President Donald Trump, after earlier attempts to use sweeping reciprocal tariffs were constrained by a US Supreme Court ruling. Rather than ending the trade conflict, the ruling has pushed Washington towards legal tools with a more specific and potentially longer-lasting impact.

Section 301 is not, by itself, a tariff. It is a legal mechanism that allows the Office of the United States Trade Representative, or USTR, to investigate whether a trading partner’s policies or practices are unfair or burdensome to US commerce. If the investigation finds grounds for action, Washington may impose countermeasures, including additional tariffs, import restrictions or suspension of trade benefits.

For Thailand, the concern is no longer only about negotiating tariff rates. Thansettakij reported that Thailand is among the countries under USTR scrutiny, with attention focused on two key issues: forced labour and structural excess capacity in industrial production.