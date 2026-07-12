Thailand faces two US Section 301 proceedings as tariff expiry nears

As the United States’ temporary 10% import tariff, imposed for 150 days, nears expiry on Friday (July 24, 2026), the United States is therefore turning to Section 301 as a longer-term tool for imposing tariffs on trading partners.

Kirida Bhaopichitr, Vice Minister for Commerce, said Thailand is facing two major cases involving US allegations under Section 301.

The Ministry of Commerce has assessed the situation and prepared a response to ensure that the Thai economy is “hurt as little as possible”.

Under Section 301, the United States can allege that a trading partner has breached certain conditions, or claim that trade with that country imposes a burden and causes harm to the United States.

The first allegation concerns the absence of laws barring goods made with forced labour.

The United States alleges that Thailand and 60 other countries lack traceability measures or laws preventing imports of goods produced with forced labour abroad.

Although Thailand is due to submit an HRDD bill to parliament in 2027, the United States has made an initial proposal to impose a 12.5% tariff on Thailand and more than 45 other countries.

Another 14 countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia, accepted 100% of the terms of their Agreements on Reciprocal Trade (ARTs) with the United States and therefore qualified for a reduced 10% tariff.

The second case concerns alleged excess production capacity.

The United States is scrutinising 16 countries with large trade surpluses and alleges that government investment subsidies have created excess capacity that could be used to dump goods on the US market.