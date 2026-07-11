Thai Commerce Minister Flies to US to Tackle Tariff Disputes

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun heads to Washington to contest Sections 301 and 122 investigations while defending Thailand's trade sovereignty.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun will lead a high-level delegation to the United States next week to negotiate critical trade disputes that threaten Thailand’s multi-billion-dollar export sector.

The strategic mission, scheduled for 15–17 July, aims to address ongoing US investigations under Sections 301 and 122 of the US Trade Act of 1974.

A key priority for the Thai delegation is to negotiate a reciprocal trade agreement to lower import tariffs on Thai goods from 12.5% back to 10%, bringing the country in line with regional competitors such as Malaysia.

Suphajee acknowledged that the upcoming talks are highly sensitive, noting that Thailand currently holds the seventh-largest trade surplus with the US, valued at approximately $50 billion USD.

A central focus of the trip will be resolving the Section 122 probe, which is set to expire on 24 July. Thailand currently faces tariff disadvantages due to US concerns over international legal frameworks regarding forced labour.

The Commerce Minister intends to reassure Washington that Thailand is expediting relevant legislation and maintains clear, verifiable proof that its supply chains are entirely free of forced labour.

