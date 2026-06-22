Commerce Ministry says fertiliser supplies sufficient as Hormuz disruption eases

Thepvit Teosuratkul, vice-president of the Thai Fertilizer and Agricultural Supplies Association, said global fertiliser shortages were beginning to ease, especially for urea, which had been in short supply from March to May.

He said imports from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz had resumed, while producers in Saudi Arabia had adjusted logistics by transporting fertiliser by truck from the eastern side of the country to Red Sea ports for continued shipment to Thailand.

He said prices were beginning to soften, especially for nitrogen and urea fertilisers. Prices of NP and NPK fertilisers have stabilised and could decline in the near future.

However, domestic prices will gradually fall in line with actual costs, similar to fuel prices, and may not drop immediately because some existing stock was purchased at earlier higher costs. He insisted there would be no further price increases.

Plengsakdi Prakaspesat, president of the Thai Fertilizer and Agricultural Supplies Association, said the Iranian government had confirmed its readiness to supply urea fertiliser to Thailand.

He said Iran had informed Thailand that no special fees or “commissions” would be charged for vessels heading to the country. Russia is also ready to cooperate with Thailand on chemical fertiliser trade as a friendly country.

“I ask farmers not to panic and to be confident that there will definitely be no fertiliser shortage,” he said.

He added that the current situation offered a positive sign, as Thai agricultural products, including rice, were seeing stronger exports and higher prices, helping raise farmers’ income and support economic recovery.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, said price statistics showed that compared with the pre-war period, urea fertiliser prices had risen by an average of about 60%, phosphate fertiliser by about 20%, and potassium fertiliser by only 0.2%.

At present, urea prices are showing the clearest downward trend.

He said the department monitors fertiliser stocks from operators every 15 days and confirmed that all fertiliser formulas remain sufficient for sale.

However, he asked the media not to report detailed stock figures to prevent certain groups from exploiting the information to hoard goods for speculation, which could create artificial prices in the market.

The department will continue working with the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services and related associations to ensure retail prices fairly reflect actual costs.