US invokes Section 301 to impose 25% tariff on Brazilian imports

The United States has announced a new 25% tariff on most imports from Brazil, set to take effect next week on July 22, after concluding a year-long investigation under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.

Washington said the investigation found that Brazil had engaged in “unfair trade practices”. The new tariff is expected to reignite tensions between the two countries after negotiations failed to produce an agreement.

The Section 301 investigation targeted several Brazilian policies, including orders requiring US technology companies such as X, Meta and Google to remove certain political content and suspend accounts belonging to users residing in the United States.

The investigation also covered Brazil’s tax preferences for Mexico and India, what the US described as ineffective enforcement of intellectual property rights, and barriers to market access for ethanol.

The 25% tariff will take effect from Wednesday, July 22, covering most imports from Brazil. However, some goods will be exempted, including beef, orange juice, aircraft and aircraft parts, and energy products.