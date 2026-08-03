Thailand’s DDPM warns six southern provinces of floods and rough seas

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued an alert for six southern provinces at 10.30am on August 3, covering the period from August 3-7.

The provinces are Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Authorities were instructed to monitor forest run-off, flash floods, waterlogging, landslides and strong winds and waves, while issuing warnings to people in risk areas.

DDPM Director-General Teerapat Kachamat noted that the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command (CDPMC) had monitored weather conditions and assessed the relevant risk factors.

The assessment also took into account an announcement from the Southern Meteorological Centre (West Coast), titled “Heavy rain and strong winds and waves over the upper Andaman Sea”.

Issued at 5am on August 1, the announcement stated that the south-westerly monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the west coast of southern Thailand would strengthen during the period, bringing more rain, with heavy to very heavy falls in some areas.