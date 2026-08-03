Thailand’s DDPM warns six southern provinces of floods and rough seas

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued an alert for six southern provinces at 10.30am on August 3, covering the period from August 3-7.
The provinces are Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
Authorities were instructed to monitor forest run-off, flash floods, waterlogging, landslides and strong winds and waves, while issuing warnings to people in risk areas.
DDPM Director-General Teerapat Kachamat noted that the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command (CDPMC) had monitored weather conditions and assessed the relevant risk factors.
The assessment also took into account an announcement from the Southern Meteorological Centre (West Coast), titled “Heavy rain and strong winds and waves over the upper Andaman Sea”.
Issued at 5am on August 1, the announcement stated that the south-westerly monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the west coast of southern Thailand would strengthen during the period, bringing more rain, with heavy to very heavy falls in some areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea were forecast to reach 2-3 metres and exceed 3 metres during thundershowers.
Waves in the lower Andaman Sea were expected to be about 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers.
Three provinces were placed under watch for strong winds and waves:
The DDPM coordinated with the six provinces and the disaster prevention and mitigation regional centres for Region 12 in Songkhla and Region 18 in Phuket to monitor weather and local water conditions continuously and prepare response measures.
Operational teams and disaster-response machinery were to be stationed in risk areas so that assistance could be provided promptly.
At natural tourist attractions, especially caves, waterfalls and pass-through caves, authorities were instructed to issue warnings and prevent access if hazards were likely.
Relevant agencies were also told to issue notices or install warning signs along the coast, prohibit tourists from entering the water, and advise mariners, vessel masters and passenger-boat operators to exercise extra caution.
If conditions appeared likely to worsen, authorities were to consider a complete suspension of vessel movements.
DDPM regional centres were instructed to establish area-level war rooms, with officials monitoring conditions and remaining ready to assist people around the clock.
Temporary shelters were to be supplied with sufficient food, drinking water and essential items for possible evacuations.
The public was urged to follow official instructions whenever warnings were issued.
People can follow disaster warnings through the “THAI DISASTER ALERT” app and report incidents or request assistance through the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day.