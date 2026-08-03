Mae Hong Son placed on orange alert for flash floods

MONDAY, AUGUST 03, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Mae Hong Son placed on orange alert for flash floods

Residents in three Mae Hong Son subdistricts have been warned of flash floods, forest run-off and landslides after persistent heavy rain

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an orange-level warning for parts of Muang district in Mae Hong Son after persistent heavy rain increased the risk of flash floods, forest run-off and landslides.

The warning covers low-lying areas and foothill communities, particularly in Huai Pha, Mok Cham Pae and Pang Mu subdistricts, as well as nearby locations.

The DDPM has worked with mobile network operators AIS, True and NT to send emergency Cell Broadcast alerts directly to mobile phones in areas considered at risk.

The department advised residents to take the following precautions:

  • Move belongings to higher ground, evacuate pets and relocate vehicles and household items away from areas that could flood.
  • Place valuables, financial records and other important documents in waterproof bags.
  • Cut electricity supplies in places where floodwater may reach electrical systems and avoid wading through water near sockets or power poles.
  • Help children, older people, bedridden patients and people with disabilities move immediately to safe areas.

People who encounter an emergency or need urgent assistance can contact the DDPM around the clock through its LINE Official Account by adding the ID @1784DDPM, or call the 1784 safety hotline free of charge.

The Nation Editorial Team

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