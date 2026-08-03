Mae Hong Son placed on orange alert for flash floods

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an orange-level warning for parts of Muang district in Mae Hong Son after persistent heavy rain increased the risk of flash floods, forest run-off and landslides.

The warning covers low-lying areas and foothill communities, particularly in Huai Pha, Mok Cham Pae and Pang Mu subdistricts, as well as nearby locations.

The DDPM has worked with mobile network operators AIS, True and NT to send emergency Cell Broadcast alerts directly to mobile phones in areas considered at risk.