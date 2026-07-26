DDPM warns 61 provinces of flash floods, landslides and rough seas

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has alerted 61 provinces to prepare for run-off from forested areas, flash floods, waterlogging and landslides from July 26 to 30 as heavier rain spreads across Thailand.

DDPM director-general Teerapat Katchamat said the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command issued the alert after assessing weather conditions and other risk factors.

The warning follows the Thai Meteorological Department’s second announcement on heavy to very heavy rain, issued at 5am on July 24.

Very heavy rain possible in East and western South

The TMD forecast isolated heavy rain across Thailand during the five-day period, with very heavy downpours possible in parts of the East and along the southern west coast.