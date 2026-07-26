DDPM warns 61 provinces of flash floods, landslides and rough seas

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has alerted 61 provinces to prepare for run-off from forested areas, flash floods, waterlogging and landslides from July 26 to 30 as heavier rain spreads across Thailand.
DDPM director-general Teerapat Katchamat said the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command issued the alert after assessing weather conditions and other risk factors.
The warning follows the Thai Meteorological Department’s second announcement on heavy to very heavy rain, issued at 5am on July 24.
The TMD forecast isolated heavy rain across Thailand during the five-day period, with very heavy downpours possible in parts of the East and along the southern west coast.
The conditions will be driven by a monsoon trough extending across the upper North, Laos and upper Vietnam, combined with a strengthening southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at two to three metres, rising above three metres during thunderstorms.
The upper Gulf of Thailand and lower Andaman Sea will have waves of about two metres, increasing to more than two metres in stormy areas.
In the North, the alert covers 14 provinces: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani.
The Northeast has 18 provinces under watch: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
The warning covers 20 provinces in the Central region: Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan.
Nine provinces in the South are also at risk: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang.
Authorities have placed coastal areas in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket under close watch for strong winds and high waves.
In Ranong, the warning covers Mueang Ranong, Suk Samran and Kapoe districts.
In Phang Nga, the affected areas are Ko Yao, Takua Thung, Thai Mueang, Takua Pa and Khura Buri districts. All districts in Phuket are included.
Provincial authorities have been told to coordinate with relevant agencies to issue coastal warnings and prohibit tourists from swimming where conditions are dangerous.
Boat operators, captains and passenger-service providers have also been advised to exercise greater caution. Sailing bans should be considered if conditions are expected to become severe.
The DDPM has instructed provincial authorities and regional disaster-prevention centres to closely monitor weather conditions, rainfall and water levels.
Emergency teams and disaster-response machinery must be positioned in high-risk areas so assistance can be provided without delay.
Officials have been told to pay particular attention to natural tourist attractions, including caves, waterfalls and cave passages. Sites must be closed and access restricted when conditions present a danger to visitors.
Authorities must maintain a 24-hour watch in vulnerable areas and warn residents in advance so they can prepare and follow official instructions.
The public can monitor alerts through the THAI DISASTER ALERT application. Assistance can be requested through the LINE account “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784” or the 1784 disaster hotline, available around the clock.