Monsoon trough brings heavy rain across upper Thailand

Parts of upper Thailand face heavy rain on Monday, with Bangkok and surrounding provinces forecast to receive thunderstorms across 60% of the area, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The department’s 24-hour forecast, issued on August 3, attributed the unsettled conditions to a monsoon trough extending across the upper North and northern Laos into a low-pressure area along the coast of northern Vietnam.

A moderate south-westerly monsoon is also prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Across the upper Andaman Sea, waves will reach one to two metres. Waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be about one metre high, but may exceed two metres during thunderstorms.

The department advised vessels to proceed with caution and avoid areas experiencing thunderstorms.

The department warned residents to remain alert for heavy and accumulated rainfall that could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and in low-lying communities.