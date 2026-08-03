Monsoon trough brings heavy rain across upper Thailand

Parts of upper Thailand face heavy rain on Monday, with Bangkok and surrounding provinces forecast to receive thunderstorms across 60% of the area, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
The department’s 24-hour forecast, issued on August 3, attributed the unsettled conditions to a monsoon trough extending across the upper North and northern Laos into a low-pressure area along the coast of northern Vietnam.
A moderate south-westerly monsoon is also prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
Across the upper Andaman Sea, waves will reach one to two metres. Waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will be about one metre high, but may exceed two metres during thunderstorms.
The department advised vessels to proceed with caution and avoid areas experiencing thunderstorms.
The department warned residents to remain alert for heavy and accumulated rainfall that could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and in low-lying communities.
Thunderstorms are forecast across 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Tak and Uttaradit.
Temperatures will range from 23-26C at night to 30-36C during the day. South-westerly winds will reach 10-20 kilometres per hour.
Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan.
Minimum temperatures will range from 23-26C and maximum temperatures from 30-35C. South-westerly winds will reach 10-20kph.
Thunderstorms are forecast across 40% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
Temperatures will range from 24-26C to 34-35C, with south-westerly winds of 10-20kph.
Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the region, with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Temperatures will range from 24-27C to 32-34C. South-westerly winds will reach 15-30kph.
Waves will be about one metre high and may exceed two metres during thunderstorms.
On the east coast, thunderstorms are forecast across 30% of the region, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Yala and Narathiwat.
Temperatures will range from 23-26C to 34-36C, with south-westerly winds of 15-30kph. Waves will be about one metre high and may exceed two metres during thunderstorms.
On the west coast, thunderstorms are expected across 40% of the region, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
Temperatures will range from 23-26C to 33-35C.
From Phang Nga northwards, south-westerly winds will reach 15-35kph and waves will be one to two metres high. From Phuket southwards, winds will reach 15-30kph and waves will be about one metre high. Waves may exceed two metres in thundery areas.
Bangkok and nearby provinces have a 60% chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures will range from 26-27C to 33-35C, with south-westerly winds of 10-20kph.