Thais Help Thais Plus sees over THB86 billion circulate in two months

The government has welcomed what it described as an excellent response to the Thais Help Thais Plus (60/40) programme after more than THB86 billion circulated through the economy during its first two months.
It also highlighted AI tools in the Tung Ngern (Money Bag) app that help small retailers analyse their businesses and reminded participants to use their monthly entitlements before the programme ends on Wednesday (September 30, 2026).
Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Persvivatana provided an update on Thais Help Thais Plus (60/40), a key measure under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul intended to ease living costs and support people’s purchasing power.
As of Friday (July 31, 2026), after two full months of operation, THB86.4426 billion had circulated through the grassroots economy.
The latest figures showed participation from both consumers and businesses:
Participants: 26,040,623
Participating merchants: 1,192,636
The government described the increase in new merchant registrations as evidence of progress in bringing small operators into digital payment and commerce systems.
THB86.4426 billion circulates through grassroots economy
The programme recorded a total transaction value of THB86.4426 billion, broken down as follows:
Most transactions, accounting for 96.6% of the total, were made at physical shops, while food-delivery platforms accounted for 3.4%.
The money reached restaurants, retail shops, street vendors and market stalls, helping sustain private consumption at a time when purchasing power was slowing.
Beyond short-term economic stimulus, the government said it was also focusing on the longer-term growth of businesses.
Artificial intelligence has been integrated into the Tung Ngern app to help merchants analyse business data, including:
Lalida reminded the public that entitlements under Thais Help Thais Plus (60/40) can be used only until Wednesday (September 30, 2026), subject to the following conditions:
“I encourage people to plan their use of the entitlement each month so they can make full use of the benefit to reduce their families’ living costs. This will also support Thai businesses and help the grassroots economy continue moving forward steadily,” Lalida concluded.