Thailand Retains Rank as World’s Second-Largest Pet Food Exporter

Surging global demand for health-focused, affordable premium pet nutrition powers Thai agricultural exports despite persistent cost-of-living pressures.
Thailand has solidified its standing as the world’s second-largest exporter of pet food, trailing only Germany, as a global shift towards health-focused pet nutrition continues to drive robust overseas demand.
According to a report by Thansettakij journalist Chatchayapron Phongam, data released by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) confirms the country’s pet food industry is maintaining strong momentum, recording an export value of $3.28 billion (107.47 billion baht) in 2025.
Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the TPSO under the Ministry of Commerce, noted that processed pet food remains one of Thailand’s most lucrative agricultural exports.
He highlighted that global pet owners are increasingly prioritising animal welfare, fuelling sustained demand for safe, highly nutritious, and specialised dietary products.
Strong Growth Trajectory
Thailand’s total pet food exports grew by 8.15 per cent year-on-year in 2025, up from $3.03 billion recorded in 2024. The Southeast Asian nation currently holds a 10.2 per cent share of the global export market, second only to Germany’s 12.1 per cent market share.
The sector’s growth trajectory has accelerated further into the current year. Over the first five months of 2026, export revenues surged to $1.43 billion (44.85 billion baht)—a 5.15 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.
The United States remains Thailand's top export destination, accounting for $430.84 million or 30.22 per cent of total pet food exports over the five-month period.
Japan followed in second place with $157.85 million (11.07 per cent), followed by Australia at $76.55 million (5.37 per cent), Italy at $72.63 million (5.09 per cent), and Germany at $65.72 million (4.61 per cent).
Concurrently, rapidly accelerating growth was recorded across several key European and Asia-Pacific markets over the same five-month stretch.
Exports to France jumped by 101.46 per cent, followed by significant gains in New Zealand (+36.69 per cent), the United Kingdom (+36.01 per cent), Germany (+32.25 per cent), Australia (+25.71 per cent), India (+19.08 per cent), Japan (+12.14 per cent), and Malaysia (+9.12 per cent).
Addressing key market dynamics, Nantapong emphasised that consumer behaviour is increasingly defined by the "Healthy Pet–Affordable Premium" paradigm. While pet owners seek high-end, health-focused nutrition, ongoing macroeconomic challenges and inflation have heightened price sensitivity.
"Consumers want premium health benefits, but rising living costs mean they are scrutinising value," Nantapong explained. "This presents a strategic window for Thai manufacturers to offer premium-grade nutrition at accessible price points."
Fast-growing segments include high-protein formulations, vitamin and mineral supplements, immune-boosting products, senior pet diets, and specialised feline nutrition featuring natural ingredients and clear health claims.
To safeguard market share, the TPSO advises domestic producers to focus on four operational priorities:
R&D and Traceability: Expand investment in nutritional research, raw material supply-chain transparency, and stringent safety compliance.
Local Ingredient Sourcing: Increase utilisation of domestic agricultural inputs—including chicken protein, fish, rice, maize, and cassava—to hedge against volatile import costs and deliver added value to local farming communities.
Core Market Retention: Maintain strict quality assurance to secure established markets across North America, Australasia, and Western Europe.
Emerging Market Penetration: Accelerate footprint expansion into high-potential growth regions, notably India, the ASEAN trade block, the Middle East, and secondary Asian cities where middle-class expansion and specialised retail channels are expanding rapidly.
Nantapong concluded that the sector serves as a benchmark for converting raw agricultural commodities into high-value exports, reinforcing Thailand's long-term industrial competitiveness across the global food supply chain.