Thailand Retains Rank as World’s Second-Largest Pet Food Exporter

Surging global demand for health-focused, affordable premium pet nutrition powers Thai agricultural exports despite persistent cost-of-living pressures.

Thailand has solidified its standing as the world’s second-largest exporter of pet food, trailing only Germany, as a global shift towards health-focused pet nutrition continues to drive robust overseas demand.

According to a report by Thansettakij journalist Chatchayapron Phongam, data released by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) confirms the country’s pet food industry is maintaining strong momentum, recording an export value of $3.28 billion (107.47 billion baht) in 2025.

Nantapong Chiralerspong, director-general of the TPSO under the Ministry of Commerce, noted that processed pet food remains one of Thailand’s most lucrative agricultural exports.

He highlighted that global pet owners are increasingly prioritising animal welfare, fuelling sustained demand for safe, highly nutritious, and specialised dietary products.

