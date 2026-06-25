Saha Group Freezes Prices on 1,000 Products to Combat Cost-of-Living Crisis Amid Economic Shocks

The Thai retail giant anchors consumers against inflation whilst launching a historic wave of 20 strategic alliances to drive long-term GDP growth.
Thai consumer goods conglomerate Saha Group has issued a bold market commitment to freeze prices across more than 1,000 essential products, moving aggressively to cushion households against volatile living costs and persistent economic uncertainty.
The announcement was made at the official opening of the 30th Saha Group Fair & Fest at BITEC Bangna. Facing structural market headwinds—including fluctuating energy prices, supply chain bottlenecks, and rising raw material costs driven by global geopolitical tensions—the retail giant is absorbing these pressures to shield the public's purchasing power.
The extensive price freeze covers major household brands within the group's portfolio, including Mama instant noodles, Farmhouse bread, Wacoal apparel, BSC cosmetics, and Pao detergents, alongside household commodities, pet products, and sportswear.
"The economic landscape is shifting rapidly, and consumer purchasing power remains under immense pressure," said Thamarat Chokwatana, president and executive chairman of I.C.C. International Public Company Limited and chairman of the event. "Our role is to build an economic ecosystem where our business grows alongside consumers and society, rather than in isolation."
A Historic Wave of Corporate Alliances
Beyond immediate retail intervention, Saha Group is leveraging the event to ignite long-term macroeconomic activity. The group has signed 20 separate Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with domestic and international partners, marking the highest volume of corporate alliances in the fair's 30-year history.
These strategic partnerships target high-value, forward-looking sectors designed to future-proof the conglomerate's revenue streams:
Digital Transformation: Joint ventures focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) integration and the expansion of digital commerce platforms.
Infrastructure & Real Estate: Smart urban development projects and advanced logistics frameworks.
Human Capital & Lifestyle: Healthcare promotion initiatives, human resource cultivation, and premium lifestyle ventures.
Thamarat emphasised that the true economic impact of the fair extends far past the four-day event.
"The immediate retail turnover is only a baseline. The true value lies in the long-term investment pipelines generated by these 20 MOUs, which will stimulate substantial economic activity over the coming years."
Retail Evolution: The 'Fair & Fest' Blueprint
To navigate a highly competitive second-half outlook for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, Saha Group is pivoting away from traditional trade exhibition formats. This year, the event has been redesigned as a 'Fair & Fest' model, blending retail matchmaking with large-scale entertainment to capture a wider demographic.
The group has introduced the Saha Group Restaurant zone, importing celebrated Japanese culinary franchises to attract younger consumers. The lineup features Ramen Korakuen, Japan’s largest ramen network; Unagi Yondaime Kikukawa, a historic eel dining house; and Daishogun Burger, an award-winning Japanese Wagyu burger brand.
Addressing the group's digital performance, Thamarat noted that e-commerce has fundamentally altered the retail landscape. Whilst some traditional categories within the conglomerate still hover around a 10 per cent digital sales mix due to conventional consumer habits, several high-performing subsidiaries now generate more than half of their total revenue online.
The four-day exposition, which features business upskilling seminars, fashion shows, and international concerts, runs until 28 October 2028. Organisers expect attendance to match previous benchmarks, targeting up to 500,000 visitors over the course of the event.